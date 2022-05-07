West Mountain's 'vintage feel', other concerns addressed

QUEENSBURY — Spencer Montgomery said that it has been “quiet on the Western front” since he hosted an open house last weekend providing information about “The Woods at West Mountain.”

“I feel the event went a long way to, I don’t know if you want to say put people’s minds at ease, but at least that this was going to be a full disclosure presentation,” said Montgomery, co-owner of the West Mountain Ski Area, referring to the potential $140 million ski and stay resort.

He said that his team had been working with the town of Queensbury and residents to get ahead of any concerns that could be brought up in relation to the development project.

Currently, the ski and stay resort concept is going through the approval process.

Montgomery said that West Mountain is zoned commercial, but developers plan to do things outside of that. That includes a small shopping plaza and a hotel, among other things.

He said that the approval could take between two and six months.

Montgomery said he has addressed some concerns residents have expressed on the West Mountain Facebook page. One thing a number of people are worried about is the mountain losing its “vintage” feel.

He said he understands that concern. Montgomery grew up roughly 1 mile down the road from West Mountain with his five older siblings. He said that he has fond memories of learning to ski at West.

But the land that is planned for the development hasn’t been utilized, and Montgomery said that it fell into a state of disrepair.

“I think the misnomer or misconception was that people thought we were redeveloping the actual ski area. This is at the northern quadrant,” Montgomery said.

He said that the entire property of West Mountain comes out to roughly 1,700 acres. The resort will be developed on about 50 acres.

That’s roughly 2% of the available land, according to Montgomery.

He noted that the area planned for the development is mostly fields. There isn’t a massive number of trees that need to come down in order for the resort to become a reality, he said.

Montgomery said the vintage West Mountain will be preserved.

“You just come to the main base and its right there — just like it always has been, except all of the capital equipment has been replaced,” he said.

One of the reasons that Montgomery said he is working toward the development of the ski and stay resort is to make sure West Mountain doesn’t go out of business again.

He said that people raised concerns over the price of skiing at the mountain increasing as a result of the development. He said his reasoning is the exact opposite.

“Right now about 60 cents of every dollar we bring in comes from lift tickets and season passes. My goal is to get that number down,” he said.

Once a ski and stay resort is in place, the mission is to get people to visit, according to Montgomery. He said in order to draw people in, prices need to be reasonable.

The payroll for the mountain was more than $2 million this past year, according to Montgomery. He said that the electric and propane bills both increased by 100%.

“I still think we are priced reasonably. I’m trying to keep it affordable for the locals, which is our bread and butter,” Montgomery said.

He added that the local business gives him a whole other income stream to hedge against adverse events such as weather, inflation and the economy. That way, West Mountain will continue to stay viable.

Montgomery said that “The Woods at West Mountain” would not be an exclusive resort. He said he had heard about the exclusivity being a concern.

There will be a possibility for anyone to utilize any of the amenities within the resort, he said. People will have the opportunity to add a membership to the athletic club as a part of their season pass to the mountain as well.

Montgomery said he believes that adding a ski and stay resort to West Mountain will ensure its prosperity. He said a resident commented on West Mountain’s Facebook page that resorts like “The Woods at West Mountain” are hard to come by in New York.

“It ensures the future of West Mountain,” he said. “It’s the only thing that we really can compete with other larger resorts and conglomerates, because it can differentiate us as a true ski and stay resort. People crave that.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

