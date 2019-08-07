{{featured_button_text}}
Last ride before zip line

West Mountain Ski Area employee Bob Smith, left, rides the Face chairlift in May 2018 with 85-year-old Paul Brandt, who, with his two brothers, started West Mountain in 1962. Brandt got the last ride on the lift in 2018. It has been dismantled and replaced, and a new zip line is proposed there.

 David Blow file photo, Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY — Having built its aerial playground among the summit trees, West Mountain Ski Area is now seeking approval for a zip line that flies adventure-seekers over a ski trail to the lodge.

The company has proposed building seven towers from summit to base. The $2 million project would be set up to create a zigzag pattern over a ski trail, but would run in essentially the same footprint as the chairlift that was removed last year.

Flyers would start at a launch tower at the summit. After flying to five towers, all of which would be placed off trail, they would reach a landing tower at the base of the mountain.

There, they can choose to jump from 80 feet, 60 feet or 30 feet. Those who have had enough can also take a spiral staircase to the bottom.

There will be two lines along the route, allowing up to 12 riders at a time. As the first two riders finish the first run from launch tower to tower two, two more riders can start at the top. It will take 1.5 hours to two hours to do the entire route.

"We didn't want to replicate the one-and-done zip lines in the area," said ski area co-owner  Spencer Montgomery. "This is more unique."

The towers will have interior lighting under their roofs, but the zip line itself will not be illuminated by flood lights, to reduce light pollution.

West Mountain filed plans for the zip line with the town last week.

The zip line will be open in spring and late fall for corporate events, school programs and parties. Summer hours will mirror the Aerial Adventure Park: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It will also run occasionally during the ski season, within skiing hours.

While it may feel like riders are soaring among the trees, the towers will not be taller than surrounding trees.

West Mountain officials had initially hoped to build the zip line at the same time as the Aerial Adventure Park.

But Montgomery decided to wait a year, to spread out the cost. The goal now is to construct it next summer. It would probably not be done in time to open next summer, he said.

Another zip line in the area had to close this year.

The Adirondack Eagle Flyer zip line at Wild West Ranch in the town of Lake George was built in 2016 and cost $4.5 million. The ranch announced the zip line would not operate this season.

A man who answered the phone at Wild West Ranch on Wednesday would not explain why. 

“It was very successful. We’ll put it back when we revamp the ranch," said the man, who would not give his name because he was not “at liberty” to speak to the press.

The ranch is closed, too, but still advertises as a venue for weddings and other events.

The Eagle Flyer ran from the top of French Mountain to the ranch. Riders hit speeds of 50 mph and flew as high as 125 feet off the ground. They had views of Prospect Mountain, Lake George and the High Peaks in the distance.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

