West Mountain told July 3 event "forbidden"

QUEENSBURY — The plan to offer a concert with fireworks on July 3 at West Mountain has been scrapped.
Co-owner Spencer Montgomery posted Friday on Facebook that someone filed a complaint about his plan.
He had intended to paint giant squares on the side of the mountain, organizing ticket-holders into small groups in each square. This, he thought, would meet the state’s limit of 50 people at any social event to prevent the spread of coronavirus, even though many more than 50 people would attend.
After the complaint was filed, he said he was told that the event was “in violation of the State’s no concerts nor 50+ people/events in Phase 4.”
There will still be fireworks on July 3, but people will have to watch from their homes — the West Mountain property will be closed. The event has been "forbidden," he said.
“It is disappointing to say the least & we truly feel the social distancing guidelines we had in place vastly exceeded any required standard,” he wrote on Facebook. “That said, we are in strange, scary & challenging times where we acknowledge it is tough to structure a one rule fits all, so it is what it is, better times ahead! We will look to reschedule as soon as guidance allows.”
He did not return a call seeking comment.
He thanked his sponsors for being willing to shoot off fireworks anyway.
“Entertainment One & our Sponsors Whiteman Chevrolet, GA BOVE Fuels & Santore’s Fireworks still want everyone to be able to celebrate our Nation’s birthday with Fireworks so (they) will launch from top of West Mountain at dark” on July 3, he wrote.
On July 4, West Mountain will open its aerial adventure park — which is allowed in the current state rules — and will welcome mountain bikers, hikers and picnickers to the site. Scenic chairlift rides will also be offered. All of the activities will be offered all summer.
