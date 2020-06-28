West Mountain told July 3 event "forbidden"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — The plan to offer a concert with fireworks on July 3 at West Mountain has been scrapped.

Co-owner Spencer Montgomery posted Friday on Facebook that someone filed a complaint about his plan.

He had intended to paint giant squares on the side of the mountain, organizing ticket-holders into small groups in each square. This, he thought, would meet the state’s limit of 50 people at any social event to prevent the spread of coronavirus, even though many more than 50 people would attend.

After the complaint was filed, he said he was told that the event was “in violation of the State’s no concerts nor 50+ people/events in Phase 4.”

There will still be fireworks on July 3, but people will have to watch from their homes — the West Mountain property will be closed. The event has been "forbidden," he said.

“It is disappointing to say the least & we truly feel the social distancing guidelines we had in place vastly exceeded any required standard,” he wrote on Facebook. “That said, we are in strange, scary & challenging times where we acknowledge it is tough to structure a one rule fits all, so it is what it is, better times ahead! We will look to reschedule as soon as guidance allows.”