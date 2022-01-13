West Mountain taps Thomas Vonn a coach

When West Mountain Ski Area co-owners Spencer and Sara Montgomery took over the mountain nine years ago, they envisioned major improvements and ultimately making the Queensbury mountain a ski racing destination.

On Friday, they took a huge step toward fulfilling that vision by hiring Thomas Vonn, one of the most well-known ski coaches in the country.

A 2002 Olympic racer himself, the 46-year-old Vonn also coached and married Lindsey Vonn, the winningest female ski racer in history. He is also known for taking good teenage skiers and making them great, an excited Spencer Montgomery said Wednesday.

“It puts us in a totally different category. It was basically the missing link,” he said, adding that with Vonn, West Mountain can compete with prestigious race academies.

By next winter, Montgomery said he envisions at least 15 male teenage racers living in the West Mountain house at the base of the mountain, attending classes at Queensbury and training in the afternoons and nights.

As the program grows, he said more housing will be needed and plans are to hire a female coach to open academy-type opportunities to female racers too.

He said Vonn has such a following that racers will come to West just because of him.

West Mountain Racing has blossomed under Alpine Race Director Steve Lathrop, boasting over 100 racers this year, Montgomery said.

There were 65 when he started three years ago.

Lathrop, an accomplished former World Cup racer himself, has done a great job with the younger racers, but he couldn’t physically also coach the upper level 16U racers, whose option was basically to head to a ski academy, Montgomery said.

Now they can stay at West, and Vonn will be recruiting more to join them.

“This sends a message to the ski racing community that we’re serious,” Lathrop said Wednesday.

Vonn, who was at the ski area Wednesday, said he has driven by the mountain on the Northway for years and always said to whomever he was riding with, “I wish I could be on that training hill.”

The Newburgh, New York native raced at West as a 13-year-old and most recently coached at Northwood Academy in Lake Placid. He said West Mountain fits the basic European race hill model with a decent pitch and a chairlift with race slopes right off it.

Asked if West can actually compete with ski academies, he without hesitation said “absolutely.”

“And they actually have an advantage over the academies because they control the mountain. Most academies have to work with third parties and get permission to use trails,” he said. “And a huge advantage is we have night skiing. To have the ability to train day or night is incredibly valuable.

“The built-in advantages of this place are absolutely enormous and I’m excited.”

While Lathrop acknowledged that Vonn’s success as coach of his now ex-wife superstar Lindsey is important, he stressed that he had success before and after Lindsey.

“He has a really strong record by himself,” Lathrop said, adding that he’ll continue overseeing the race program and working with the younger kids while Vonn handles the “FIS” duties. FIS is short for “Federation Internationale de Ski,” the entity that oversees international ski racing.

And Vonn said he’s confident he can recruit more racers to West Mountain.

“I’ve worked with a lot of kids and they tend to follow me around a lot,” he said. “We’ve had good relationships and good results and I know when I was a racer, when I worked with a coach who did well for me, I made a point to stay with that coach.”

The hiring of Vonn comes after about $15 million in improvements at the mountain including new lifts, renovated lodges and vastly increased snowmaking capacity and lighting. Vonn noted how important the snowmaking improvements were as well.

The move also comes as plans are moving forward to add lodging on the north side of the mountain making it a true ski-and-stay resort.

Vonn said he is looking for homes in the area for he and his partner, Shauna, and their three kids “under the age of 4.” He said he loves the area, in part because it’s near a population base to grow the mountain.

“And it’s a nice area, with beautiful lakes and mountains. It’s the whole package,” he said.

Montgomery said an ever-improving race program at West is also good for the community because people travel for the upper level FIS races requiring local lodging and dining expenditures.

For Vonn, the years of yearning to train racers at West Mountain as he drove north or south are over, and he sounded pretty excited at the endeavor.

“From a racing standpoint, you really can’t beat what they have here. When I was in Europe training with the national team, these are the kind of places you seek out, not the mega resorts. It’s these small places where you control the snow and control the slope, it’s everything you need,” he said. “I’m excited to take it to the next level here.”

