West Mountain owners to detail plans to transform ski area at event Sunday

QUEENSBURY — West Mountain Ski Area's owners are hoping to transform the popular winter destination into a complete Ski and Stay Resort.

West Mountain officials on Sunday will hold an interactive walk-through open house to share their plans for the future of the property.

According to a post on the West Mountain Facebook page, the new sketch of "The Woods at West Mountain-Ski and Stay Resort" reflects changes made after review by town of Queensbury officials along with Peter Luizzi, the president of Luizzi Company, which is handling the project.

The sketch includes plans for 46 single-family homes, 20 duplex townhouses, three buildings with 18 apartments in each, four condominium buildings with a total of 72 units, a hotel with 60 to 80 rooms, a village center with a pond and an additional 126 apartments and beach area.

The plans also show a retail plaza with shops and restaurants, a spa and athletic club, conference center, amphitheater space and a new high-speed chairlift.

"This will be a beautiful and tastefully done year-round resort ensuring the future and economic viability of West Mountain. West Mountain needs to be a destination resort to separate us and make us unique and allow us to compete," the Facebook post states.

The event on Sunday is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for in-person walk-throughs, assisted with maps and diagrams provided and physical location markers denoting the various components of the resort.

There will be staff onsite to answer questions and give description and color. Side-by-side transport is available for elderly or those with difficulty walking.

At 11:30 a.m., there will be a presentation describing the development and the vision for it.

Co-owner Spencer Montgomery said he wants West Mountain to be able to compete with any other family resort.

"Over 1,600 kids enjoy after-school programs, 120 kids race teams and countless families and individuals enjoy learning to ski and ride here. To me, this is the next logical step for West Mountain, ensuring it’s future and will be a big economic boost and feature enhancement to our area, branding Queensbury a true Ski Town," Montgomery said in a post.

Montgomery added: “It will be a boom to our area as a 10- to 12-year project creating an estimated 2,000 construction jobs with an approximate project value and investment by Peter Luizzi of $140 million.”

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.