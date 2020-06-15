West Mountain open for summer activities on July 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — The timing has worked out for West Mountain, and the Queensbury business most known for its skiing has big plans for this summer.

The mountain is planning on two new camps, in addition to offering mountain biking, hiking, high ropes adventure and a scenic chairlift ride. If things work out, according to General Manager Sara Montgomery, it may even have a musical concert with fireworks on July 3.

The mountain will open for activities on July 4, naturally following all state and CDC guidelines for cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had everything organized and kept pushing forward,” Montgomery said. “It sort of worked out that we had things planned for a little later in the summer because of everything with COVID-19.”

Montgomery said the business qualified for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, which allowed it to hire essential staff and have them transition into summer operations.

One of the new camps is an outdoor adventure camp for kids ages 7-16 in July and August. There will be four, three-day sessions, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting July 13. It will include hiking, climbing, team building and life skills among other things.