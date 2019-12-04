West Mountain is opening on Dec. 7. The mountain will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This week, the front desk is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for ticket sales and season pass pickup. West Mountain Sports is also open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week for ski and snowboard tuning and seasonal rental fittings.
From Opening Day through Dec. 20, the mountain will offer 20% off all lift tickets. Season pass holders will also be able to give their friends a discount. On any non-holiday, they can “bring a buddy” for a 20% discount.
Also, season pass holders for other ski mountains can get a 20% discount on a non-holiday lift ticket. The deal is good for one ticket per visit.
