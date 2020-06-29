West Mountain and Granville's parties canceled but fireworks go on

Then village Mayor Paul Labas learned that two people had anonymously sent complaints to the state. The village office also got several phone complaints.

“I do want to say our concert was scheduled for after Level 4 and Level 4 does include entertainment,” he said, referring to Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan. “Isn’t a concert entertainment?”

But on Monday he learned that concerts weren’t allowed, even at the start of Phase 4, which begins Wednesday.

“We’re going to have the fireworks but we’re not going to have the concert in the park,” he said. “We’re complying. I’m not happy about it.”

He added that he can’t keep up with all the new rules.

“It seems every day I wake up and there’s different rules on the plate. You can go to a zoo (in Phase 4) but you can’t go to a park where there’s music playing? That’s kind of odd to me.”

And people in his village would have loved the event, he said.

“I think people are desperately wanting an out. That’s the reason why we’re still going to have the fireworks,” he said.