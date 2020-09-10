West Main Street building heavily damaged by fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A downtown building was heavily damaged by fire early Wednesday morning in the village.

At about 1 a.m. firefighters from across southern Washington County and Rensselaer County were called to the former American Legion located at 18 W. Main Street at the corner of Main Street and St. Luke's Place.

Over the years the building has housed apartments and has undergone renovations.

Firefighters from Salem, Shushan, White Creek, Cossayuna, Buskirk, Hoosick Falls, Greenwich and Middle Falls responded to the scene.

The Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, Cambridge Greenwich Police Department, Washington County sheriff's office and the Washington County Fire Investigators and Coordinators were called to the scene.

No cause of the fire is known at this time.

