West coast couple finds home in Whitehall Castle

WHITEHALL — Roark Merrill stood by a window in the bar of the Whitehall Armory and watched as snow fell onto Poultney Street. He stared at the white stuff for 10 minutes, as he hadn’t experienced much snow other than while skiing throughout his life.

He liked it.

Merrill, a California native not used to the snow and cold temperatures, purchased the Whitehall Armory with his partner Liz Carnes in early November. They have renamed it The Whitehall Castle.

Carnes was born and raised in the metro-New York area. She was born in Mount Vernon. Her family moved around the metro-New York area throughout her childhood, and she went to college at SUNY Fredonia. She moved out to California in 1977.

Merrill was born in Wellington, Kansas. When he was 9 months old, his parents moved to southern California. He has owned a number of businesses as well, including in automotive and real estate.

In the 1990s, Merrill had an automotive company in a building that was foreclosed upon. When someone purchased it from the bank, Merrill was informed that they did not want a tenant.

He found a building for sale that he was able to purchase and place his business, which he sold to his employees in 2000. Since then, he has been involved in real estate.

Merrill said that Carnes has talked for a long time about a place where family can visit and stay as long as they would like.

She didn’t know what that would look like, but said that she has had that idea in her head for 30 years.

“I’ve been looking for a long time, I’ve kind of been not ready to do something but knowing that in the future I wanted to be somewhere where I could have lots of family around me and my friends in the third chapter of my life,” she said.

Merrill found the Whitehall Armory last fall when a friend sent him a link to Zillow, an online real estate marketplace. When he showed Carnes, she said that the property ticked all of their boxes.

She said that the castle was a place where they could settle and have people visit. It is also a good opportunity to draw traffic to the small town in Washington County.

Carnes was on her first extended visit to the castle since the duo purchased the property. She said that the massive 37,372-square-foot structure is something to behold.

“This is extraordinary,” she said.

Community will decide castle’s function

Carnes said that the pair repurposes properties and take advantage of all that they can offer.

“He’s ridiculous about it,” she said of Merrill. “He can see things that I can never see in terms of the potential of something, what it can be turned into.”

They do not intend to change anything about the structure itself. Carnes noted that it is an important part of the community.

“I really don’t like changing the original nature of properties,” Merrill said. “Solar panels, copper plumbing, more efficient appliances. I’m not one to go and change the façade. This castle really is a castle. It’s not going to be a shopping center.”

The Whitehall Castle won’t be promoted as a destination for anything and everything to be held, but Carnes said that if something comes along that sounds like a good fit for them and the space, then they will work with people to make it happen.

The pair are listening to the community and seeing what they want out of the space as well.

“We want to make it available for the community. There’s a lot of good space here that’s not utilized, and it’s not going to be utilized as living quarters for sure,” she said.

Folks drive on Route 4 to get to Vermont or New York and pass through Whitehall every day. Carnes and Merrill want to get more people to stop and enjoy the area.

“We want them to start stopping. It’s a great little town and it’s a great community and there’s great people. We want to give people a reason to stop,” Carnes said. “It’s the home of the sasquatch for heaven’s sake.”

The pair have a lot of ideas of events and activities to host in their new home.

Carnes said that one idea is to host a haunted house in October for people to enjoy. The basement, which had previously been used as a health and fitness center for people, could be used as a space for artists and artisans to use as a studio or hold a show.

She would also like to set up a hydroponic garden for kids to come and tend the plants.

Merrill said that local resident Barbara Spoor contacted the couple asking to have the castle host a boating and fishing convention.

“We’re like: ‘show us what you’re planning,’” he said.

“We want to make the hall available for people, because we’re not going to use it,” Carnes said.

“That’s never going to be a big bedroom,” Merrill said in response.

The couple is open to any ideas that people bring to them. If they feel that it is a fit with their new home, they will give you the keys and just ask you to clean up afterwards.

They don’t plan to run a catering business. They would solely rent the space for people to bring their ideas to life.

“We want to make this our home, but we also want to see what’s wanted here,” Carnes said. “We will partner with people to make things happen.”

Potential in Whitehall

Merrill investigated Whitehall prior to the purchase of the castle. He said that one thing stood out to him above anything else — the story of the Railyard Taproom and Restaurant.

Previously known as The Roma and then Lucia’s before closing its doors for two years at the start of 2016, five families with ties to Whitehall purchased the restaurant in May 2018. They spent the next year rehabbing the business and opened The Railyard in August 2019.

“Those people in the community came in and hammered, nailed, sanded and painted. Who does that? Who has families come together to have a sit-down restaurant?” Merrill said.

He also noted that the Freakopolis Geekery surprised him. The business brings in folks from all over the region for events and pop-culture products.

He and Carnes were also in awe at The Grey School of Wizardry located a short distance away on Poultney Street.

“This is Whitehall, and this is what’s here? These are the people? And we haven’t met any jerks,” Merrill said. “There’s a lot of nice people.”

Couple bought second building

The couple also closed on the building which holds the Historic Grounds coffee house. While they don’t plan to run a business themselves, Carnes said that they have leased it to someone who intends to reopen the business that closed its doors during the pandemic.

She said that the coffee house plans to open its doors by April 15.

“That will be, we hope, a boost so people can go back out and socialize and have a cup of coffee somewhere. There’s no breakfast food place in town,” she said.

Carnes noted that the COVID-19 pandemic hit places like Whitehall hard.

The couple hopes to provide a spark and bring new life to the town and village of Whitehall.

“It’s a great community, and if we can add something to it that promotes it and has people stop here and spend couple of dollars and get the local economy moving a little bit in the right direction, I mean we’re buying as much local as we can, we’re hiring local people to work with,” Carnes said. “We want to keep the money here in Whitehall if we can because it’s needed.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

