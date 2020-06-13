West appointed commander of State Police Troop G

LATHAM — Capt. R. Christopher West has been appointed commander of New York State Police Troop G by State Police superintendent Keith M. Corlett.
West became commander effective May 28 after serving as acting major for Troop G.
West entered the New York State Police Academy on Oct. 1, 1990 and then served as a uniformed trooper in Troops G and K. In 1996, while stationed at the Loudonville barracks, he joined the Special Operation Response Team, which was then known as the Mobile Response Team.
West was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2001 and worked in Troop L and as a non-commissioned officer at the New York State Police Academy, according to a news release.
In 2009, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, serving with the Special Operations Response Team until 2016. At that time, he was assigned to Troop G as a uniformed lieutenant and stationed in Zone 1 in Schodack and Zone 3 in Fonda.
West was promoted to captain in July 2017 and was assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau, where he served until being appointed Zone Commander of Troop G.
West was born and raised in the city of Albany, and currently resides in the town of Colonie with his wife and two children. He is a 1989 graduate of Wagner College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and was as a student-athlete. He was a member of the school’s 1987 National Championship football team and in 2015, he was inducted into Wagner College’s Hall of Fame in honor of his contributions to the sport.
West said he is thankful for the opportunity.
“I plan on working with my staff to continue our strong tradition of service and adherence to the core values that have been instilled in us as troopers. I intend to focus on our mission priorities, while ensuring the safety of my personnel and members of the public,” he said in a news release.
He added that he looked forward to fostering a closer relationship with the communities that the troop serves and honored for the opportunity to help make a difference.
Troop G has 24 stations in 10 counties including, Albany, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Washington and Warren.
West replaces Major Robert E. Patnaude, who was appointed Acting Staff Inspector and assigned to Field Command-Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which oversees significant criminal investigations statewide.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.