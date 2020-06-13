West appointed commander of State Police Troop G

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LATHAM — Capt. R. Christopher West has been appointed commander of New York State Police Troop G by State Police superintendent Keith M. Corlett.

West became commander effective May 28 after serving as acting major for Troop G.

West entered the New York State Police Academy on Oct. 1, 1990 and then served as a uniformed trooper in Troops G and K. In 1996, while stationed at the Loudonville barracks, he joined the Special Operation Response Team, which was then known as the Mobile Response Team.

West was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2001 and worked in Troop L and as a non-commissioned officer at the New York State Police Academy, according to a news release.

In 2009, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, serving with the Special Operations Response Team until 2016. At that time, he was assigned to Troop G as a uniformed lieutenant and stationed in Zone 1 in Schodack and Zone 3 in Fonda.

West was promoted to captain in July 2017 and was assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau, where he served until being appointed Zone Commander of Troop G.