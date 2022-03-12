QUEENSBURY — Khrystyna Bolinovska woke up to a phone call from her cousin at midnight on Feb. 24 informing her that Russia was invading Ukraine.

Bolinovska, a senior at Queensbury High School who moved to the United States four years ago, immediately went into her kitchen and called her grandmother still living in Ukraine. She said that her grandmother was crying on the other end of the line.

She heard crying and screaming through the phone, and her grandmother informed her that an airport was being bombed.

“I didn’t understand what was happening because I’m still half-asleep,” Bolinovska said.

Her extended family made the decision to stay in Bolinovska’s family home that they still own in Ukraine for the night. She said that the basement is very spacious, so they would have a good place to lay low.

The next day her extended family decided to head for the Carpathian Mountains to meet up with her cousin’s mother-in-law. Bolinovska said that they have remained there ever since, watching the news and praying for things to resolve.

She said they are unsure of what their next move might be, but noted that they may try to get to Poland.

“It was just a horrible night,” she said. “I was not sleeping. I was watching news until 4 a.m. I could not fall asleep until they woke up.”

For the past two weeks this has been the reality for Bolinovska.

She has been keeping tabs on the news and making sure that her family in her home country is safe.

“I have just been sitting and watching news. If something happens while they are asleep, I can call and let them know,” she said. “We’re just hoping that everything is going to change, that there is going to be peace between Russia and Ukraine as it used to be.”

Her family is from Ivano-Frankivsk, which is in the western part of Ukraine.

Bolinovska and her older sister Viktoriya would visit their grandmother who lived in the Queensbury area during the summer months prior to the family making the move.

Bolinovska said that her mother’s side of the family also lives locally. She made the move with her mother, father and sister.

But her father’s side of the family still lives in Ukraine, and she still has friends and relatives in her home country.

“I am contacting them so often,” Bolinovska said. “I’m praying for them, and all of my friends are in Ukraine. I’m trying to get in touch with them.”

The stress has been building for Bolinovska and her family. She said that she could not believe what was happening as she watched from her Queensbury home.

She would see and hear news of families being killed and 1-month-old babies losing their lives due to attacks on civilians.

“You’re sitting here in the United States and you’re glad that you are here, but you can’t do anything,” Bolinovska said.

Support from school

When she started going back to school following the start of the invasion, students showed support to Bolinovska. She walked into school and saw a Ukraine flag hanging on the wall.

She couldn’t help but start to cry.

Bolinovska said that a lot of her classmates hugged her and offered her support. They told her that they were with her during this difficult time.

She said that members of the faculty stepped up too.

“I had support from my friends, from family and even from the faculty. Thank God for my English as a New Language teacher (Jennifer) Roca. She gave me the first push for all of the donations in the school.”

Bolinovska has been collecting supply donations to bring to the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet. The church is collecting supplies that will be sent to Ukraine to offer humanitarian aid to injured Ukrainian soldiers and refugees.

On the second day that she was collecting donations at the school, Bolinovska was called down to Roca’s classroom.

Bolinovska stepped into the classroom and saw a table full of donations, along with more than 50 packages full underneath the table.

“It just felt so good that people actually care,” she said.

The church is looking for things like toiletries, flashlights, baby bottles and dry foods like nuts and trail mix. Bolinovska said that the main thing they are looking for now is medicine.

“I felt like I could do something for them,” she said.

She spoke with the student government and Damian Switzer, the high school principal, to get everything set up.

She said they have already received a plethora of donations from the student body. She packs her car and drives what donations she can fit down to St. Nicholas Church.

She was sent a picture of an 18-wheel truck filled with donations being sent out, and she started to cry.

“I felt like the best way to gain more donations would be through the school,” Bolinovska said. “I know that there are so many students out there that can actually help and want to help, and I’m just so grateful.”

Those looking to donate financially can visit 518ukrainians.com to learn more.

Bolinovska said that there are more people either from Ukraine or who are of Ukrainian descent in the Capital Region.

While she is the only student from Ukraine at Queensbury High School, she said there are a lot of Ukrainian people in areas like Cohoes and Clifton Park.

“I really enjoy whenever I have a chance to go to Ukrainian church and see all of those Ukrainian people. I feel like it’s another side of New York,” Bolinovska said.

She was accompanied by friends, family and other Ukrainian people at the Capitol building in Albany for a protest on Feb. 27. They were calling for peace in Ukraine.

People were holding signs that said “No More Russian Aggression,” and “I Want to See My Family Alive,” while Ukrainian flags were flying high in the air.

Bolinovska said it is incredible seeing how many Ukrainian people there are locally. With so many protests and fundraising efforts going on, along with events showing solidarity with Ukraine, she is grateful that so many are showing that they care.

“We have so much support. It’s not just from the United States, it’s all over the world. We’re just so thankful for that. We are so thankful to the people who pray every day, who bring donations, who are trying to help and do something for our country,” she said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

