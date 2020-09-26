'We're going to fill that seat!': Hundreds gather in support of Stefanik

WILTON — Hundreds gathered in support of Rep. Elise Stefanik on Saturday at the Wilton Travel Plaza, where a slew of local Republican candidates representing Saratoga County criticized their Democratic opponents in November of supporting far-left policies they would adversely impact the country and state.

The rally comes the same day that President Donald Trump said he would nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court a week after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The president’s nomination will not only alter the direction of the court for years, but will likely set off a fierce battle in Washington less than two months before election day.

“We’re going to fill that seat!” Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, told the tightly-packed crowd as the rally began.

Many in attendance were seen not wearing masks as they cheered on speakers. Social distancing protocols were also not enforced as the crowed moved closer to the stage once the event began.

But those in attendance didn’t seem to be bothered, many lined up to collect lawn signs, posters and campaign memorabilia in support of both the president and congresswoman.