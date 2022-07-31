Wells man injured in Johnsburg motorcycle crash

JOHNSBURG — A Wells man suffered serious injuries Sunday after he lost control of his motorcycle on Route 28 in Johnsburg, police said.

Mark P. Duryea, 71, attempted to stop for traffic while making a left turn onto Friends Lake Road before he lost control of his 2016 Harley Davidson bike, causing it to overturn, police said.

Duryea was ejected from the bike and suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted and transported to Albany Medical Center.

Police said a patrol officer from Warren County Sheriff’s Office witnessed the crash at approximately 11:25 a.m.

Duryea’s spouse, Josephine Duryea, was a passenger on the bike and suffered minor injuries, police said. She was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Johnsburg EMS.

Police said that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Thurman Fire Department, Warrensburg Fire Department, Chestertown Fire Department, Warrensburg EMS and Johnsburg EMS.

Patrol Officer J.M Fish conducted the investigation, police said.