WellNow project tabled for design tweaks

GLENS FALLS — The founder of the WellNow urgent care centers said he believes Glens Falls is a good market to get into, because of the difficulties local people have getting access to primary care doctors.
The company wants to build a 3,500-square-foot urgent care center on Broad Street on the same lot as Walgreen’s pharmacy.
Dr. John Radford, who founded the company in 2011, said the company has been going into smaller communities and saw a need in Glens Falls.
“We’re going to kind of come in and bring a great patient experience, create increased access for folks who may not be able to get into their doctors. There’s a lot of primary care shortages along New York state,” he said.
Radford decided to open the center after his work in an emergency room convinced him treatment could be done better.
WellNow stresses patient experience, he said. He has brought in representatives from companies such as Disney, Southwest Airlines and the Ritz-Carlton to learn about customer service.
“That is different than what people would typically see in health care. We try to be leaders in the industry in customer service,” he said.
The lobby has a more welcoming environment than is common, with a Pac-Man arcade game and ice cream machine, he said.
“You’re not coming in and seeing glass around the reception desk and somebody sliding the glass with a bunch of signs stuck around it,” he said.
Patients can check in online and be given a projected wait time. The staff also follows up with patients after they have checked out, Radford said.
“We reach out to all of our patients within 48 hours to check on them to see if they have any questions,” he said.
WellNow was ahead of the curve in sending all of its prescriptions electronically to pharmacies the day the first center opened in 2012, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
“There used to be a low bar in urgent care,” he said.
A typical center employs about 12 people, including doctors, nurses and technicians, he said.
The Glens Falls Planning Board on March 3 tabled the application until its April 7 meeting for some minor tweaks.
Board member Rachel Murray said the proposed facility ties in nicely with the Walgreens, and she likes the brick veneer the building would have.
However, board member Brigit Culligan said she did not like the brown color of the brick but preferred red. Another issue the board had with the design is the cultured stone veneer on the bottom.
Radford said the WellNow would open in November. The project's cost is around $1 million.
Radford was not concerned about local competition. Saratoga Hospital is planning a medical building for the site of the former Carl R’s restaurant at Northway Exit 18. The restaurant will be torn down, and a nearly 18,000-square-foot medical office building put in its place. An urgent care center in the building will be run in partnership between Saratoga Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
Saratoga Emergency Physicians, which is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital, runs Adirondack Urgent Care at Mount Royal Plaza on Route 9.
His company works with hospitals on seamless transfer of medical records, Radford said. Some other urgent care centers charge building use fees, so customers get hit with more than one bill, he said.
“We’ve been in communities where the urgent care bill turns out to be three or four times what a typical urgent care bill would be," he said.
Saratoga Hospital spokesman Peter Hopper and Hudson Headwaters Health Network spokeswoman Jane Hooper did not return messages seeking comment.
Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, said he did not see WellNow’s entry into the market as an issue, since the hospital is focused on the best quality emergent care, not urgent care.
Agnew said the hospital coordinates with Hudson Headwaters on patient care.
“We have a close working relationship with the doctors and their providers, so we can make a seamless transition from the care from urgent care to emergency services,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.