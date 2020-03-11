WellNow project tabled for design tweaks

“You’re not coming in and seeing glass around the reception desk and somebody sliding the glass with a bunch of signs stuck around it,” he said.

Patients can check in online and be given a projected wait time. The staff also follows up with patients after they have checked out, Radford said.

“We reach out to all of our patients within 48 hours to check on them to see if they have any questions,” he said.

WellNow was ahead of the curve in sending all of its prescriptions electronically to pharmacies the day the first center opened in 2012, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“There used to be a low bar in urgent care,” he said.

A typical center employs about 12 people, including doctors, nurses and technicians, he said.

The Glens Falls Planning Board on March 3 tabled the application until its April 7 meeting for some minor tweaks.

Board member Rachel Murray said the proposed facility ties in nicely with the Walgreens, and she likes the brick veneer the building would have.

However, board member Brigit Culligan said she did not like the brown color of the brick but preferred red. Another issue the board had with the design is the cultured stone veneer on the bottom.