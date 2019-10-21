QUEENSBURY — The secret to a long life may be to keep making young friends.
Queensbury resident Charlotte Mott, who turned 100 on Sunday, was surprised by a birthday bash at the Wellness Center when she came in to exercise Friday.
“I have no secret. Just all the friendships,” she said of her longevity.
She comes to the Wellness Center, a rehabilitation and fitness facility run by Glens Falls Hospital, every Monday and Friday, and she’s befriended nearly everyone there, including a young Marine who is struggling to recover from injuries suffered in the Iraq War.
The former Marine's father, Chris Ryan, would ask Mott questions about what it was like living before cellphones, or television, or basically any item of modern electronics. And then, as she exercised next to his son Eddie Ryan, she would regale them with tales from her youth.
“It’s breathtaking,” 35-year-old Eddie Ryan said of her tales.
So for her 100th, Ryan bought her a fancy cake, and all her Wellness Center friends gathered to sing amid the exercise machines.
She was delighted.
“Isn’t this great? This is fantastic!” she told them. “I’ve never had a birthday like this!”
Actually, Ryan also bought her cake last year. But it came with some worries.
“I told her, don’t die on us now. We’re going for 100!” Ryan’s father said. “Now we’re going for 110!”
Mott laughed. She doesn’t see that happening. In the last few months, she’s slowed down, she said.
“I feel like myself, but I can’t do it. I just don’t have the strength I used to have,” she said.
Ryan told her encouragingly, “We’re glad you made it to 100.”
He added later, “She’s an inspiration to live long.”
Mott eyed the assembled guests and said, “How many of you think you might live to be 100? I don’t see any hands raised. I didn’t either. You just keep doing what you did.”
And for Mott, that’s making friends. It’s been a priority all her life.
She was a tennis champion as a teenager. But at 19 or 20 she stopped competing professionally.
“I said no. I was having too much fun dating,” she said.
She married and had six children. Her husband died in 2007.
They got married in a hurry, a month early, because of World War II. Her husband’s employer, American Brakeshoe Co., went to the draft board and explained that he couldn’t be sent to war because he was badly needed at home. The company made armor for tanks, and as soon as they were married they moved to Chicago so he could run a tank armor foundry.
Then, again because of his work, they moved to White Plains, in Westchester County, where they lived for 48 years.
Mott was somewhat reluctant to move to The Glen because she had so many friends and an active social life. But on a holiday visit, their daughter Susan Hildebrandt showed them the region. They loved The Glen and went home to sell their house and move.
Mott is glad to be here now, saying it’s priceless to be near her daughter.
Hildebrandt was at Friday’s party, as well as orchestrating a formal celebration on Saturday.
