STILLWATER — The region’s newest citizens on Thursday walked in the shadow of those who sacrificed lives and loves in a revolution that set freedom’s path for Americans 243 years ago.
And during the 16th Annual Citizenship Ceremony at Saratoga Battlefield Park just after 10 a.m., the 20 new citizens, hailing from 14 countries —Afghanistan, Albania, Burma, Canada, China, Colombia, Guyana, India, Malaysia, Netherlands, Pakistan, Thailand, Uruguay and Vietnam — took their oath of allegiance to America.
“It is on this landscape here at Saratoga where Americans sacrificed everything for the promise of a better life for children, grandchildren and future generations including us,” said Amy Bracewell, superintendent of the Saratoga Historic Park, in her welcoming remarks. “The battles of Saratoga laid the foundation for our freedom, patriotism and our self-governance. Today we are here together because of the actions on this land so long ago. We are here together because we still believe in the tenants of our forefathers.”
These 20 new Americans are among the almost 7,500 new citizens honored in nearly 110 naturalization ceremonies around the country between July 1 and July 5.
Samrah Mujtaba, originally from Pakistan, has been in the United States since 2015. She became a citizen on Thursday, joining her 2-year-old son Mohid and husband Mujtaba Hasnain, already citizens. Samrah and Mujtaba are both physicians.
“I am a kidney doctor in Saratoga,” said Mujtaba Hasnain, who became a citizen seven years ago.
Yi Li, originally from China, was in the U.S. for 13 years before becoming a citizen on Thursday. And Amparo Feijo De Bohrquez came to America from Colombia 10 years ago. At the ceremony with her daughter, granddaughter and other family and friends, De Bohrquez said she was very excited about becoming a U.S. citizen.
“Immigrants and new citizens have contributed to this country from the very beginning, the first European settlers were looking for a new life, the soldiers of the American Revolution were looking for freedom from oppression, millions of immigrants coming from Ellis Islands were looking for their new start," said Bracewell. "Between 1886 and 1924, almost 14 million immigrants entered the United States through New York ... We have been blessed with the talents and contributions of immigrants and naturalized citizens throughout this country ... Our newest citizens today are in good company with those who have come before us."
Bracewell talked about France's gift of the Statue of Liberty.
"It was a reassuring sign to immigrants that they had arrived in the land of their dreams. And to these anxious newcomers, the statue’s uplifted torch did not suggest enlightenment, as her creators intended, but rather welcome, " she said. "Over time, Liberty emerged as the mother of exile, a symbol of hope to generations of immigrants."
Albany attorney Vitally Volpov, the keynote speaker, talked about his own journey to the United States from Belarus.
"I was 12 years old when I immigrated to this country with my parents. I still remember that day. Sept 1, 1995, we landed in JFK and I remember how different it looked," he said. "I had a rush of emotions, anxious, nervous excited and hopeful. I didn’t know what this new world held in store for us."
As Volpov talked about life in Belarus, about how food was scarce, about how there was no independent media and how 80 percent of the economy was controlled by the government. He shared a story about waiting in bread lines for hours, only hoping there would be bread left when his turn came.
"It was supposed to be a democracy, but that was a lie," he said. "It was only a democracy in name. In reality it was an authoritarian regime controlled by the same head of state for the last 25 years."
On his first night in America, his aunt and uncle took Volpov and his parents for groceries in Schenectady.
"I remember how confused my parents looked, they said, 'groceries in the middle of the night?'" he said. "He smiled back at them and he said, 'you're kidding right? This is America, Price Chopper is open 27/7.'"
"What I remember most were the rows and rows of shelves stocked food. I had never seen so much food in my life," he said. "That seemed like a fairy tale."
Volpos said he and his family were able to succeed because America is special.
"America is the place where people want to come. Why? Because this country was founded on the best ideas humanity has yet to come up with," he said. "They are the ideas that allowed a 12-year-old kid to become successful and live a free life that his peers in Belarus could only dream about. They are the ideas of freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of religion. They are the ideas that allow for freedom of opportunity.
"Freedom of opportunity is what makes this country special," Volpov continued. "It is available to each one of us if we work hard, if we take a leap of faith, we will end in a place far ahead of where we started ... And today it is my honor and my privilege to recognize 20 new citizens and to tell them, as an immigrant to an immigrant, welcome home and let's succeed together."
