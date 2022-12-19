Welcome Circle hopes for return of Ukrainian refugees

The Ukrainian family brought to Glens Falls from their war-torn country in July by a local nonprofit organization left abruptly early this month after news that their respective husband, father and grandfather was killed while fighting.

Now, members of the Adirondack Welcome Circle group that got them here, and worked tirelessly with federal immigration officials to allow them to return for a funeral, are hoping for their return.

Dr. Richard Leach of Queensbury on Saturday spoke with sadness about the plight of 62-year-old Liudmyla Kazberuk, her daughter Anastasia (Nastya), 22, and her granddaughter Yelyzaveta (Liza), 18. He said the family was thriving here, only to be crushed by news of the death of 59-year-old Andre.

“It’s actually heart-wrenching,” Leach said. “We had this wonderful tree-trimming party just the day before, with balloons and music and booze and hors d'oeuvres and we were having a great time and then, boom!”

He said Nastya and Liudmyla took the news tough, but Liza — who is the daughter of Nastya’s brother — was crippled by it.

“She was pretty well destroyed by the grandfather’s death, and sort of made a ball on a chair,” he said.

Liudmyla would go from periods of great grief to periods of planning how to get back and handle the family affairs, he said.

Nastya, he said, seemed more defiant and angry.

“I kept telling her, ‘Nastya, I don’t want you to go back,’ but her jaw was set,” Leach said.

He basically asked her what she thought her father would want her to do; stay in the safety of Glens Falls or head back to uncertainty and danger, and she assured him her father would want her to come back.

“And then she said something I couldn’t quite understand, but as I reconstruct it I think she was saying in a certain sense that she would take up arms in his place,” he said. “She wanted Ukraine to remain a democracy and be free. So you just have to say, wow, all right, you go ahead girl. She’s got all of our support, God knows. ”

Leach said the family is in Kyiv now, and that a funeral had been held for Andre. He said fellow Welcome Circle member Dr. Kathleen Braico sent the family a message Friday asking about their plans to return, and reminding them that if they don’t get back before Jan. 4, their ability to return likely won’t be allowed by the federal government.

Group members worked hard with federal immigration officials to allow the family to be able to leave and come back, but that exemption expires on Jan. 4.

As of Monday evening, Braico said she had not heard back from the family.

“But remember, Ukraine has almost no power and without power there’s no internet. So I can understand why we haven’t heard,” she said.

Leach said the family was adjusting well to life in the Glens Falls community. They came to Thanksgiving dinner and were planning to come for Christmas, he said.

“They clearly just blossomed,” he said. “Even, Liza, she glowed in situations she felt comfortable in and was clearly getting much more comfortable.”

Liza, who is pretty shy and doesn’t speak much English, was excelling here, he said. He praised the Queensbury schools, saying staff was really helping her a lot. And despite the language barrier, Leach said she was making friends.

“They would giggle together and have a great time,” he said.

Braico praised Queensbury teacher Kerry Rodriguez and guidance counselor Timothy Diamond for their work with Liza.

Diamond, on Monday, said Liza was blossoming and was “becoming a mainstay in the art department.” He said it’s flattering to hear positive things said about the school and their efforts on Liza’s behalf, but he said the hope is always to have an impact on students and meet their needs.

“She came in under difficult circumstances, so as a school we did our best to welcome her in and get her comfortable and meet her needs on a day-by-day basis,” Diamond said. “She was getting comfortable with her teachers, her classes and classmates. It’s just such a shame they’re going through such difficult things right now. It’s really sad.”

Diamond said he hopes they can return, but he said if they don’t, he just hopes they stay “safe, happy and healthy.”

Although the Adirondack Welcome Circle is their latest effort, Leach and Braico are no strangers to Glens Falls-based humanitarian efforts, having made numerous trips to Guatemala on medical missions.

Leach, when asked if he wanted to add anything during the phone interview, talked about how “insular” the Glens Falls area was when he arrived in 1977 and how different it is now — illustrated by efforts undertaken by groups like Adirondack Welcome Circle.

He praised people like Vincent and Millie Koh for integrating Japanese culture here through Mikado restaurant and the Glens Falls-Saga City sister city program. He said the medical mission let local people know more about Central America and even the Adirondack Balloon Festival brought people here from all walks of life.

“The point is, various things have happened to make Glens Falls start to be much more aware of the outside world,” he said. “We as a greater Glens Falls community have really blossomed in our concepts of the world by integrating, and this Ukraine effort is just another in that series of the amazing welcoming of the wider world that would have been almost inconceivable when I arrived here."

Braico agreed and talked about the giving spirit of the Glens Falls community.

But when reverting to speaking about the “lovely” Ukrainian family that she became quite “attached to,” she began sounding like a worried grandmother, especially because they hadn’t responded to the latest email. She worried out loud about the safety, their ability to get food, warmth and to get to Warsaw to return, and even about the guilt they probably feel about the decision to leave in the first place.

“It’s just a big black hole with nothing in it right now,” she said.

Braico lamented their fate, saying this was a professional family that owned a business and property and had a good life going. She is certain they never expected to be accepting charity, but she said they were adapting nicely hear and were often smiling despite it all, until the death.

Now she’s left hoping they’re safe, and hoping they can return.

“We don’t know how lucky we are,” she said, her voice cracking.