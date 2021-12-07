Weidner retiring as Chapman Museum executive director

GLENS FALLS — After 23 years at the Chapman Museum, Timothy Weidner is retiring from his position of executive director.

Weidner, 66, said there were a combination of factors that played into his decision, but the timing just felt right.

"I just was ready for a change,” he said. “I wanted to free up my time to deal with other things in my life.”

While at the helm of the Chapman as executive director, Weidner oversaw the renovation of the DeLong House exterior, according to a news release.

He said one of his favorite exhibits is when he had the opportunity to work with a biologist to identify plants in Adirondack photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard's works and the state museum, which had the actual plants from the 1860s.

He expects the transition into retired life to be a challenge.

"I fully expect that it’s going to be an adjustment because it’s become a large part of who I am,” he said. “I am my job to a great extent.”

Theresa Middleton, chairwoman of the Chapman Board of Trustees, said it will be a difficult task to replace Weidner. She said that he has given his all to the museum in his 23 years of service.

"He’s really seen it grow under his leadership, and certainly has brought it through many trying times,” she said. “It’s really due to his dedication and passion for what he does.”

The loss of Weidner is going to be a big one for the small history museum in Glens Falls.

But Middleton is happy for him and hopes he enjoys the next phase of his life.

"He’s kind of a jack-of-all-trades. It’s going to be big shoes to fill, but we’re also happy for him. Everyone needs to be able to retire at some point,” she said.

Weidner's decision to retire didn't come out of the blue.

He said that he gave his notice to the Chapman awhile ago, and he fully intends to help with a smooth transition for the new executive director.

"I was ready to try something new and I thought it would be good for the organization to have new ideas and new energy as well,” Weidner said.

Middleton said that the board is excited at the prospect of new leadership for the Chapman. The search committee has already figured out the type of candidates they are looking for.

While replacing Weidner is a huge task, Middleton said is at the same time, a great opportunity for the museum.

"We’re really looking for someone who has that same passion, who has that focus on the mission of the museum,” she said. “We want (the museum) to be something that is a vital resource to the community, that is well known to the community.”

The executive director opening has been posted on two museum websites, according to Middleton. One of the websites is specifically for people in New York, while the other has a more national scope.

It has also been shared on Indeed.

But Middleton hopes there are people locally who may be interested in the position.

"Maybe there’s other people in the community or surrounding communities that might not necessarily have thought to apply or even realized that it was open,” she said.

Interviews for the opening will commence at the beginning of January. The plan is to have all of the interviewing done by the end of January, so the new executive director has the month of February to get things in order to prepare for the new job at the Chapman.

The new executive director is scheduled to start on March 1 of next year. Weidner's last day is scheduled for midway through March.

"I’m hopeful I’ll be able to help in a smooth transition to a new director,” Weidner said.

There are a few reasons why he stuck with the job for over two decades. One factor is that he loves living in the area.

But he also loves that the job can be different on any given day.

"I’m dealing with different things every day, and that just seemed to fit really well with me,” he said.

He would be involved in fundraising, planning exhibits and programs, and dealing with small things like leaves on the museum’s property.

"Every day always brings a different mix of tasks that I have to deal with, and also a lot of flexibility as well,” he said. “It gives you a certain amount of freedom to set direction for the organization, pursue new interests.”

Interested applicants can review the job description and application materials on the museum's website.

In addition to the executive director position, Middleton said that the Chapman is always looking for new trustees to join the board. If anyone has an interest in being a part of the transition period, there is always a need for that, she added.

She also hopes that the community appreciates the museum for what it is.

"I hope that people understand that this museum is a gem in the community," she said.

Middleton said times have been really tough, but through (Weidner’s) leadership we’ve made it through and I just think that people need to support it and know that it is such a wonderful resource to the community,” Middleton added.

