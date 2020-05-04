Weekly fireworks shows, concerts would get the ax as Lake George trims expenses

LAKE GEORGE — Weekly fireworks and concerts in Lake George may not happen this year as the village plans to cut its budget in the wake of declining revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Robert Blais told the board that he estimated that revenues would be down $450,000 with the fall-off in sales tax, parking fees and other revenues.
Canceling the weekly shows would save $50,000. He said he does not believe he would be able to line up any business sponsors in the current economic climate.
Blais said he would keep the July 4 fireworks, assuming the state allows those sorts of displays.
“Nobody loves fireworks more than me, but I don’t know how we’re going to socially distance people,” he said at Monday’s Village Board meeting, which was held using the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
Blais said it looks like the New York on PAUSE policy is going to continue through the entire summer. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going to allow some of the restaurants to reopen in possibly June with a reduced capacity, he said.
“I don’t think he’s going to allow large events to take place,” he said.
“We’re going to be criticized for creating something that’s going to draw people from all over to come here,” Blais added.
Blais said the fireworks are a big attraction, and are even featured on the front cover of the county’s guidebook.
If the governor allows fireworks, Blais said he would go to the town of Lake George seeking some funds because the town also will have unused occupancy tax funds.
Eliminating the Fridays at the Lake concert series would save about $50,000, according to Blais.
“As much as I love it and we do take in some money, I don’t think we can justify spending that kind of money for bands in the park on Friday,” he said.
Also getting the ax would be the concerts on Mondays and Tuesdays, which Blais said do not draw too many people.
Another item where officials are looking to save is on restroom cleaning. Last year, the village spent $117,000. It hired Second Chance workers to handle the restrooms.
Blais said Public Works Superintendent Keith Lanfear is working on a plan in which Second Chance workers possibly would be used for weekends, with village employees handling weekdays. He estimates that would save about $50,000.
Blais is also looking to see where he could save some money on landscaping. He said he would be able to transfer some of the occupancy tax money that will not be spent because events have been canceled to use on flowers and other amenities along the streetscape.
The village is also going to hire fewer meter attendants and is no longer running the peace officer program.
Trustee John Root said he did not want to cut back too much on the landscaping.
“We’ve invested a lot of time and effort in creating an image for the village,” he said.
Trustee Joe Mastrodomenico agreed that the village cannot let things fall apart.
Root said he would be willing to volunteer his time on landscaping.
One suggestion Root and Trustee Ray Perry had was to cut back on any consultant studies and to use money from contingency fund. Perry said he was confident that the village would not let things fall apart.
“It will still look nice — not as nice as it could. We’re not going to let it degradate to a level that’s not good to look at,” he said.
Deputy Mayor John Earl said he supported the cuts and believes that more would be needed.
“I’d like to be optimistic about what the season is going to be, but I find it increasingly more difficult,” he said.
Lanfear, the DPW superintendent, said this is a good exercise for department heads to see where they can make trims.
“We can start being a little bit more critical of what we’re doing day by day and start using it as an exercise to streamline things,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
