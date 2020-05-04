Weekly fireworks shows, concerts would get the ax as Lake George trims expenses

The village is also going to hire fewer meter attendants and is no longer running the peace officer program.

Trustee John Root said he did not want to cut back too much on the landscaping.

“We’ve invested a lot of time and effort in creating an image for the village,” he said.

Trustee Joe Mastrodomenico agreed that the village cannot let things fall apart.

Root said he would be willing to volunteer his time on landscaping.

One suggestion Root and Trustee Ray Perry had was to cut back on any consultant studies and to use money from contingency fund. Perry said he was confident that the village would not let things fall apart.

“It will still look nice — not as nice as it could. We’re not going to let it degradate to a level that’s not good to look at,” he said.

Deputy Mayor John Earl said he supported the cuts and believes that more would be needed.

“I’d like to be optimistic about what the season is going to be, but I find it increasingly more difficult,” he said.

Lanfear, the DPW superintendent, said this is a good exercise for department heads to see where they can make trims.

“We can start being a little bit more critical of what we’re doing day by day and start using it as an exercise to streamline things,” he said.

