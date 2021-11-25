The holiday season kicks off this weekend with a slew of Christmas-themed events and a chance to see Christmas trees and lots of lights. Shop for handmade gifts at the Shirt Factory or take in a comedy show at the Park Theater. Then end the weekend with a visit with Santa.

North Country Festival of Trees

GLENS FALLS — Start the season off with a boutique shopping experience at the 30th annual North Country Festival of Trees to benefit the Prospect Center, an affiliate of the Center for Disability Services.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.

Visitors can view and immediately purchase beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, stockings, centerpieces, kissing balls and gingerbread houses. Local artisans and vendors will also sell items.

Admission is free.

The Prospect Center serves individuals with disabilities and their families throughout Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Hamilton and Essex counties.

Those who cannot attend in person can support the Prospect Center online by visiting https://event.gives/festivaltrees2021 or text ‘festivaltrees2021’ to 843-606-5995 to purchase raffle tickets for chances to win prizes or to make a donation to the center’s year-end appeal.

For more information, go to https://www.cfdsny.org/events/festival-trees.

Holiday Lighted Nights at Washington County Fair

EASTON — Washington County Fair Inc. will host Holiday Lighted Nights, a drive-thru experience, from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 392 Old Schuylerville Road.

Families can enjoy over a mile and a half of giant holiday light displays that feature holiday favorites. There will also be community-created displays by Washington County Fair Junior Beef, Greenwich FFA, Washington County Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Boy Scouts and the Middle Falls Fire Department. Listen to holiday music along the way provided by the Breeze 103.9.

Order tickets ahead of time to pre-order snacks to be picked up upon arrival. Tickets are $25 per car and can be purchased online ahead of time or at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.washingtoncountyfairgrounds.com/.

Festival of Trees at the Hancock House

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will host the Festival of Trees at the Hancock House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from Wednesday through Saturday until Dec. 31 at 6 Moses Circle. Enjoy four floors of trees and decorations that fill the historic Hancock House.

The museum is bedecked with holiday decorations and trees creatively fashioned by the community.

This year's theme centers on the classic holiday story by Clement Moore, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Highlights of Festival include a room-sized train display, courtesy of Upstate Model Railroaders, a "reading nook" that encourages families to take time to read a holiday story as well as a holiday take-away craft for children.

Holiday Open House at The Shirt Factory

GLENS FALLS — The 20th annual Holiday Open House at The Shirt Factory will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 71 Lawrence St. Admission is free for the event featuring artists, outside vendors and demonstrations offering unique, handmade gifts.

Visitors will find open studios on all four floors, as well as guest vendors in the halls.

Comedy After Dark at The Park

GLENS FALLS — Comedy After Dark at The Park will feature comedian Eliot Chang from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at The Park Theater, 14 Park St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Chang has recorded two 30-minute Comedy Central Half Hour specials and is known for his comedy videos where he destroys audience hecklers. No stranger to TV, Chang has also been on Chelsea Lately on E!, AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live, and has appeared on both Showtime and HBO.

Chang has toured his stand-up across America, Europe and Asia. His YouTube channel, “EliotChangOfficial,” has millions of views and has spawned multiple viral video hits.

Based in Los Angeles but originally from New York City, Chang studied improv at UCB in New York and the Magnet Theater’s legendary Armando Diaz.

Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to guarantee seating at the show. Tickets cost $22-$25. The show is for mature audiences.

Purchase tickets at www.parktheatergf.com.

Lite Up the Village in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The village of Lake George kicks off the holiday season with thousands of lights starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at Shepard Park and the Lake George Firehouse, 271 Canada St.

Admission is free for the event, which will feature Bobby Dick and Susie Q’s family friendly sing-along. Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater to join in the Ugly Sweater Contest at 4:45 p.m. for a chance to win $250.

There'll be hot chocolate served by members of the Lake George Teen Center, Kasey's Cast-Away Fun Farm petting zoo, fire pits to keep warm, cider donuts and giveaways hosted by the Lake George Chamber of Commerce.

Just before 6 p.m. everyone in Shepard Park will join the countdown to Lite up the Village, followed by a fireworks show and a Holiday Lights Firetruck Parade along Canada Street.

The parade escorts Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department, Ottawa Street, where families are invited to meet with them after the parade. The Lake George Community Band will be filling the fire department with holiday music.

Bebob's Backstreet BBQ is teaming up with local Marines to collect toys. Families are asked to bring unwrapped, new toys to donate. A drop box will be set up in Shepard Park where Backstreet BBQ will be serving soup. People who donate a toy will get a free cup of soup, or they can buy a cup of soup for $5. Proceeds will benefit the Toys for Boys and Girls program.

Santa parades through Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls will kick off Hometown Holidays with Santa.

Santa Claus will parade around town starting at 5 p.m. Sunday on a flatbed truck donated by Falls Farm and Garden and will be accompanied by DeeJay Mike DuBray, who will be playing holiday music.

There is a map showing Santa’s parade route posted on the Glens Falls Collaborative’s website at www.glensfallscollaborative.com. Children are encouraged to come outside and wave to Santa.

Breakfast with Santa at the Village Blacksmith

LAKE GEORGE — The Village Blacksmith at the Fort William Henry Hotel will host a breakfast with Santa from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 48 Canada St. Breakfast include a grand buffet and a special gift from Santa, who arrives at 8 a.m.

Adults cost $17.99; kids ages 4 to 10 cost $8.99; and kids ages 3 and under are free.To reserve a spot, call 518-964-6628.

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

