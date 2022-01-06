WEEKEND: WWE returns to Cool Insuring Arena

It’s cold outside, but there are plenty of indoor activities this weekend to keep you toasty warm.

Start off the weekend with a visit to The Park Theater to hear some British music from The Brit Pack, covering tunes from The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John and more.

The Cool Insuring Arena will welcome back, for the first time in more than two years, the World Wrestling Entertainment Supershow, featuring some of your favorite turnbuckle-smashing wrestlers.

Still in the holiday spirit? The Hebron United Presbyterian church will host a holiday community sing on Saturday featuring jolly tunes such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Deck the Halls.”

Complete your weekend with a free showing of the movie “Amadeus” at The Strand in Hudson Falls.

WWE Supershow

GLENS FALLS — For the first time in more than two years, the World Wrestling Entertainment Supershow will be back at the Cool Insuring Arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 1 Civic Center Plaza.

Tickets start at $40. To purchase tickets, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com or seatgeek.com.

Holiday community sing

HEBRON — “Merrily We Sing,” a holiday community sing, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the church sanctuary at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 county Route 30 in West Hebron.

Guest performers will include The Batten Kill Bell Ringers and The Union Village Ringers, both 11-member community hand bell choirs. Members come from Greenwich, Easton, Saratoga and Victory. Their selections will include “The First Noel,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “The Holly Bears a Berry” and “Deck the Halls.”

The event will be directed by Debi Craig with HUPC organist Susan Snyder as accompanist. Old favorites will include “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “White Christmas,” “Little Drummer Boy” and “Joy to the World.” The program will also include a selection of short holiday readings and a brief history of each carol.

Those who cannot attend can watch on Zoom at https://bit.ly/hupcsing. Those without computers can access the community sing by telephone. Call 518-854-3102 for instructions.

There is no charge for the event. A free-will offering will benefit the Salem Ecumenical Food Pantry cooler/freezer project. Masks and social distancing are required.

'An Evening with The Brit Pack'

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host "An Evening with The Brit Pack," an evening of British band music, at 8 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.

Formed in 2011 by British session musicians based in New York City, The Brit Pack covers British classics including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, The Who, Oasis, Radiohead, The Police, Amy Winehouse and more.

The Brit Pack features Matt Nakoa on vocals, guitar and keys, Mark Johnson on guitar and vocals, Bryan Percivall on bass, and Will Haywood Smith on drums. Band members of The Brit Pack have performed with Paul McCartney, Elton John, Britney Spears, Chet Faker, Tom Rush and Mark Hudson, among many others. They have performed for company events at Google and YouTube and even arranged music for major television events like The Oscars.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$30 and are available at www.parktheatergf.com.

David Bowie tribute

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand House band will perform a David Bowie tribute from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St. The Strand House band is Alan Dunham, Jonathan Newell, Marc Clayton, Ernie LaRouche and Michael Craner.

Tickets cost $10. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484. All attendees and staff members are required to wear masks.

Children’s paint & sip

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host a family-friendly paint & sip from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 89 Warren St. Guests will paint their own blue penguins with instruction from local artist Patrice Jarvis-Weber.

The program costs $20 per child/adult duo; $5 for each additional child; $10 for each additional adult. Members get a 50% discount.

‘Amadeus’ at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host a free matinee showing of “Amadeus,” a 1984 American period biographical drama film, at 2 p.m. Sunday at 210 Main St. The film is directed by Miloš Forman and adapted by Peter Shaffer from his 1979 stage play “Amadeus.”

The story is set in Vienna, Austria, during the latter half of the 18th century and is a fictionalized story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from the time he left Salzburg. Mozart's music is heard extensively in the soundtrack of the film.

Considered one of the greatest films of all time, Amadeus was nominated for 53 awards and received 40, including eight Academy Awards (including the Academy Award for Best Picture), four BAFTA Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and a Directors Guild of America award.

Admission is free. For more information, call 518-832-3484. All attendees and staff members must wear masks.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

