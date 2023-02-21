With warm temperatures and two bouts of precipitation moving through this week, event organizers in the city of Glens Falls have decided to cancel the last scheduled February Fire & Ice event on Friday.

Like last year, event organizers will continue to monitor the conditions of the ice with the hopes of holding the event on a Friday evening during March.

“Like last year, Mother Nature threw us some curve balls again this year,” said Diana Palmer, Ward 3 Common Council member, who helps manage the event. “We’re hopeful that Mother Nature will bring one decent surge of cold air into the region so we can hold the event one night next month.”

“The ice is melting fast by the sides," Tom Girard, superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works, said. “And the forecast of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow is not going to help us.”

For more information about future Fire & Ice events, call the Glens Falls Recreation Department at 518-615-0446.

Additionally, Saturday's Winterfest at Lake Lauderdale in the Washington County town of Jackson will also not come to fruition due to the weather.

"Our partners at the Washington County Youth Bureau and Public Health departments are saddened to announce that due to the current conditions, Winterfest 2023 has been canceled," wrote Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety.