WEEKEND: Wing Fest returns to downtown

Get ready for finger-licking fun when Wing Fest returns to downtown Glens Falls on Saturday. After canceling last year’s event due to the ongoing pandemic, the Glens Falls Collaborative is hosting its annual Wing Fest event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at participating restaurants in downtown Glens Falls.

Don’t miss the 1 p.m. unveiling ceremony of the new oversized photo-op Adirondack chair, created by the Adirondack Folk School and painted by artist Anthony Richichi. That will be in front of Barton Mines near the roundabout.

There are many other events happening this weekend including the Washington County Antique Fair, the Lake George Community Garage Sale and a kids fishing derby at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.

Wing Fest in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Wing Fest will kick off with an opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the City Park bandstand. Tasting is from noon to 3 p.m., and an awards ceremony at the bandstand in City Park at 3:30 p.m. will close out the event, with multiple categories of winners.

The event is a competition between restaurants for the best wings. There will also be live music in downtown Glens Falls.

Participating restaurants will serve from their storefronts, and restaurants from outside the city will serve from locations along Glen, Ridge, Bay and Maple streets. Tasting tickets cost $1.

Voting will take place online at glensfallscollaborative.com. QR codes for voting will be displayed around town and votes must be cast by 3 p.m.

This year’s judges include Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins; Councilman-at-large Jim Clark; Bridie Farrell, an Olympic trials speedskater from North Creek and founder of NY Loves Kids; and chef Armand Vanderstigchel of Brasserie Benelux on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.

This year’s event is dedicated to Michael DuBray, also known as DeeJay DuBray, who helped found the event and served as its chair and champion for many years. He died in January 2022 and will be honored during Wing Fest.

New this year will be a Michael DuBray Inferno Wing Eating Competition, which will take place at 2 p.m. on Glen Street. Competitors will pay a registration fee of $25 that will go into a Michael DuBray Scholarship Fund. The winner will receive a trophy and bragging rights. Register at www.glensfallscollaborative.com.

Oversized Adirondack chair

GLENS FALLS — The Arts District of Glens Falls will unveil the latest installment of public art during the Glens Falls Collaborative’s Wing Fest on Saturday. A 1 p.m. ceremony will mark the installation of an oversized photo-op Adirondack chair, created by Adirondack Folk School, painted by artist Anthony Richichi, and sponsored by Michael and Kathy Clarke. It will be placed on the sidewalk outside of Barton Mines, near the roundabout in downtown Glens Falls.

Richichi is an award-winning artist, most recently publishing a children’s book called “Colorworld,” the latest in more than 30 books featuring his art. His artwork is featured in three feature-length films with award-winning directors, and his freelance clients include Marvel, 20th Century Fox and Hall of Fame rock band Kiss. He is also a solo exhibited painter, art director of GEM Festival and the gallery director for the Adirondack Theatre Festival and Adirondack Film Festival. His website is www.tonykillustrator.com.

Barbershop show and competition

QUEENSBURY — The Northeastern District of the Barbershop Harmony Society will host its Western Regional Convention and Contest at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Queensbury High School, 409 Aviation Road. Enjoy men’s, women’s and mixed a cappella harmony competitions as well as the quartet finals contest.

OC Times is the 2008 International Quartet Champions of the society. Hailing from California and Pennsylvania, they bring a style that appeals to both youth, middle agers and seniors, according to a news release. They will perform with Parkside Harmony, an a cappella chorus from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Tickets cost $15 in advance online or $20 at the door. For more information on tickets, go to NEDistrict.org.

Opening day at Skene Manor

WHITEHALL — Historic Skene Manor, a Victorian gothic-style mansion, opens for the season at noon Friday at 8 Potter Terrace and will be open from noon to 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until mid-December. On the National Registry of Historic Buildings, Skene Manor overlooks historic downtown Whitehall. The manor has been restored and preserved by Whitehall Skene Manor Preservation Inc.

Take a free tour, have lunch in the Tea Room or browse the gift shop on the first floor.

For more information, call 518-499-1906 or go to www.skenemanor.org.

Comedy After Dark

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host Comedy After Dark featuring Dan St. Germain from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.

St. Germain is a writer, comedian and actor who has appeared on “This is Not Happening,” “Conan,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Adam Ruins Everything,” “Crashing,” “Best Week Ever,” and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $22-$25 and are available at www.parktheatergf.com.

Washington County Antique Fair

EASTON — The Washington County Antique Fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 92 Old Schuylerville Road.

The fair will be held every weekend from May to August with more than 225 dealers.

General admission is $5; seniors 65-plus cost $4; kids under age 14 are free. For more information, go to www.fairgroundshows.com.

Lake George Community Garage Sale

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday and Sunday in the town and village of Lake George. Pick up a map of the garage sale locations at Fort William Henry, Shady Business on Canada Street or the Lake George United Methodist Church. For more information, call Carol Lee LaBruzzo at 518-588-4840 or email sunshop1lg@gmail.com.

Hadley Maple in April Festival

HADLEY — The 20th annual Hadley Maple in April Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Rockwell Street. Find all kinds of maple treats like maple cotton candy, maple popcorn, maple cheesecakes and organic maple milk. There will be musical entertainment all day long.

Crafters and food vendors will line the streets, and there will be a tasting contest for backyard maple syrup makers, an H.B.A. Scholarship Breakfast, live presentation of birds of prey, an art auction of festival spring scenes created by local plein-air artists and the Upper Hudson Maple Producers Maple Experience Trailer of hands-on learning of maple syrup.

Admission is free. The festival is an outdoor event with a few indoor activities, so wear layers, organizers suggest. For more information, go to www.Hadleynybusiness.org or email info@Hadleynybusiness.org.

Rotary Fishing Derby

GLENS FALLS — The annual Rotary Fishing Derby will take place at from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Crandall Park Pond. Kids ages 3-15 and parents are invited to enjoy fishing together. Awards and prizes will be given in a variety of categories. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There is no fee and no need to pre-register.

Fundraising Breakfast

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Fundraising Breakfast to benefit the South High Marathon Dance will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Michael the Archangel, 80 Saratoga Ave.

All proceeds from the breakfast go directly to SHMD. For more information, contact the rectory at 518-792-5859. Breakfast costs $5-$8.

