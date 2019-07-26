The weekend weather is shaping up for a paddle on the region's many waterways.
Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend with temperatures forecast in the high 80s and plenty of sunshine.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 60s with winds light and variable.
Humidity will be on the rise through the weekend.
Sunday's forecast includes a threat of isolated afternoon and evening storms with temperatures in the mid 80s.
For more on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.
