Picturesque paddle

Two people enjoy a canoe ride Wednesday in the Champlain Canal in Fort Edward. The weekend weather is shaping up for a paddle on the region's many waterways with temperatures forecast in the mid to high 80s on Saturday and plenty of sunshine. Sunday's forecast includes a threat of afternoon and evening storms. For more on the weather please visit poststar.com/weather or turn to Page A8.

 Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com

The weekend weather is shaping up for a paddle on the region's many waterways.

Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend with temperatures forecast in the high 80s and plenty of sunshine. 

Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 60s with winds light and variable.

Humidity will be on the rise through the weekend.

Sunday's forecast includes a threat of isolated afternoon and evening storms with temperatures in the mid 80s.

