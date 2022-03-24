WEEKEND: Time to spice things up

It's officially spring, and things are definitely heating up this weekend with the return of the Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls. Prefer something sweet? Many local maple farms are hosting open houses both Saturday and Sunday. Still hungry? Saratoga Chowderfest will take place Saturday at restaurants in downtown Saratoga Springs. The local theaters are all hosting shows this weekend, including the return of Dancing with the Adirondack Stars at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival

GLENS FALLS — The Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Shirt Factory, at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets.

The event will feature music, vendors, food trucks and shops of The Shirt Factory with a wide variety of flavorful foods. There are small batch foods, sauces and spice mixes, craft beverages and desserts including cheesecake, baked goods and shortbreads. Vegetarian and vegan options are available. Non-spicy food is also available.

A portion of the vendor fees will be donated to the Glens Falls Backpack Program. Sales by the SUNY Adirondack Culinary program and the Saratoga BOCES Culinary program will support the BOCES Culinary Program.

For more information, go to www.shirtfactorygf.com.

Saratoga Chowderfest

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The rescheduled Saratoga Chowderfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at participating restaurants throughout downtown Saratoga Springs. Eventgoers will have the opportunity to dine-in or purchase pints and quarts to-go. Try $2 (4-ounce) chowder samples and vote for your favorite.

For more information, go to www.discoversaratoga.org.

'Dancing with the Adirondack Stars'

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host "Dancing with the Adirondack Stars" at 7 p.m. Saturday at 207 Glen St. This is the third year of the event sponsored by Community, Work & Independence Inc., which helps people with disabilities with job placement.

The show will feature a cocktail and appetizer reception, raffle items, a silent auction, live competitive partner dancing and a dessert reception to meet the stars.

Similar to the hit television show, "Dancing with the Adirondack Stars" partners local professional dancers with celebrities from the local community. Professionals choreograph dances that are performed before a panel of judges.

Tickets cost $55, and there are only a few left. Livestreaming is available. For more information or for tickets, go to www.woodtheater.org.

Beyond Purple featuring Jimi Bell

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host Beyond Purple featuring Jimi Bell at 8 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. Beyond Purple plays Deep Purple hits along with songs from Rainbow, Whitesnake and Dio.

General admission is $20. Tickets are available at the Strand box office or online at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

Liz Glazer with James Sueling

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater’s Comedy After Dark will feature Liz Glazer with James Sueling from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.

Liz Glazer is an award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and writer. Glazer won first place in the Boston Comedy Festival and Ladies of Laughter Competition, has been featured in a full article in The Wall Street Journal and has opened for Myq Kaplan and Maria Bamford. Glazer was also a part of the Seattle International Comedy Competition and will be a part of the upcoming HBO Women in Comedy Festival.

Glazer draws her material from her own life as a lesbian, a rabbi’s wife and a former lawyer. She performs regularly at comedy clubs and festivals and does private events for law schools, law firms, synagogues and major corporations.

Comedy After Dark at The Park includes a feature act, a host, and a guest comedian to make up nearly two hours of comedy entertainment. Tickets cost $20-$22 and are available at www.parktheatergf.com. This show contains mature content. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Maple, maple, maple days

Sap is flowing, and that means the local community is bursting with maple events. Thurman Maple Days will continue Saturday and Sunday at various locations in Thurman and Athol. The five largest maple syrup producers in the Adirondack region and five nearby farms open their doors to the public for free tours, tastings and demonstrations.

Mapleland Farms in Salem will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 525 Bunker Hill Road. Take guided or self-guided tours of the sugarbush. Learn about bird-friendly maple management. Shop for syrup and cream at the maple store. The snack bar is open all day with baked goods, nut mixes and candies including made-fresh maple cotton candy.

Dry Brook Sugar House will host Maple Weekend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 432 Chambers Road in Salem. The sugar house will be serving a breakfast of pancakes, local sausage and warm maple syrup, and the Washington County Draft Horse Association will be there with horse-drawn wagon rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

Wild Hill Maple will be boiling sap for visitors to see from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 366 Carney Cassidy Road in Salem. Maple syrup, maple cream, maple sugar and maple fondant candy, along with bourbon and rye-aged maple, will be available for purchase. The Kids Corner will allow children to make their own maple candy.

Maple Valley Farm in Corinth will host a Maple Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 84 Harris Road. Tour the farm and learn how maple syrup is made. Enjoy a pancake breakfast (served all day) with fresh maple syrup. Take a short walk or ride the hayride to the sugar house. After touring the sugar house, visit the vendors. The farm is usually very muddy, so wear your boots, it is advised.

‘The Little Theater that Did’

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre and Bully Goat Productions will present the documentary film “The Little Theater that Did,” about a little theater on a farm in Fort Edward, at noon Saturday at 210 Main St.

This brand new feature-length documentary film tells the heartwarming tale of owner Linda Hermans and the creation of Little Theater on the Farm, a music and arts venue in the town of Fort Edward.

Admission is free for all ages with donations being accepted for The Strand Theater and Little Theater on the Farm. There will be a mid-film intermission with complimentary refreshments, plus a Q&A session with director Jason Irwin and Little Theater owner Linda Hermans. For more information, call 518-747-3421.

The Empty Pockets

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host The Empty Pockets singing old-school classic rock, folk and blues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 14 Park St.

When not busy recording in their personal studio, The Empty Pockets are out on the road headlining or opening for acts like Bob Schneider, Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers) and Dave Mason (Traffic), among others. They also have passionately served as backing band for a number of artists, including Kenny Loggins, Al Stewart, Gary Wright, Richie Furay of Buffalo Springfield and Simon Kirke of Bad Company.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Slush Cup at West Mountain

QUEENSBURY — West Mountain will host its Slush Cup and Cardboard Sled Derby from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 59 West Mountain Road.

Slush Cup entry fee is $10 with a costume, $20 without a costume.

The Cardboard Sled Derby entry fee is $10 per person or $20 per team. The 3 p.m. Slush Cup begins on the Face with live announcing and prizes. Immediately following is the Cardboard Sled Derby in the tubing park. Register onsite from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. For more information, go to www.westmountain.com.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

