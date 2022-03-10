WEEKEND: Thurman Maple Days are back

The sap is flowing and that means maple syrup is on tap for this weekend. Thurman Maple Days kick off this weekend in the northern Warren County town, and Up Yonda Farm in Bolton will also host a maple festival Saturday.

There is plenty of evening entertainment as well. The Fort Salem Theater will kick off its season with “Little Shop of Horrors” on stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And British blues guitar legend Matt Schofield will perform at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls on Friday night.

With a snowstorm expected Saturday, make sure to check for last-minute cancellations before heading out to attend an event.

Thurman Maple Days

THURMAN — The first weekend of the Thurman Maple Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at five maple farms and four other farms at various locations in Athol and Thurman.

During this three-weekend celebration, taste maple syrup, watch maple tree sawmills operate, taste sheep cheese and hang out with llamas.

Follow the arrow signs at nearly every corner in town during the self-guided tour.

Participating farms include: Toad Hill Maple Farm, Valley Road Maple Farm, Hidden Hollow Maple Farm, Adirondack Gold Maple Farm, Mud St. Maple, Blackberry Hill Farm, Martin’s Lumber & Artisans, Nettle Meadow Farm and Artisan Cheese, and Rustic Acres Farm.

For more information and to print out a map, go to www.visitthurman.com.

Maple Festival

BOLTON — Warren County’s Up Yonda Farm will hold its Maple Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and again March 19 on Route 9N.

Up Yonda naturalists will lead tours throughout the day, going through different stations to explain the history and science of maple sugaring and ending with a taste of fresh maple syrup.

Each family friendly interactive tour is about an hour long and moves from station to station learning how to tap a tree, how to boil sap and make syrup and how sugaring has changed over time. Participants will get to try some things along the way and smell the maple sap as it boils down.

Tours run every 20 minutes. Reservations can be made online at www.upyondafarm.com. Tickets are $5 per person for ages 5 and up and $1 for children 4 and under.

Eagle watch

GANSEVOORT — Join an environmental educator on a drive along the Hudson River looking for eagles at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road.

The group will drive to a couple of different locations and get out of vehicles to look around for bald eagles.

Participants should bring binoculars. Sighting is not guaranteed. Call to make reservations at 518-917-2174. Registration is required. Cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children. Meet and pay at the park office.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

SALEM — The Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi musical “Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed at the Fort Salem Theater at 11 East Broadway at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. The show features meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II after his coworker crush. This sassy, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it. Seymour is faced with the tough decision of giving into Audrey II’s vile demands and continuing down the path to success, or returning back to his simple life. The show contains hit songs like “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row (Downtown),” “Dentist,” “Feed Me” and “Don’t Feed the Plants.”

Tickets cost $15-$36 and are available at www.fortsalem.com.

Matt Schofield at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — British blues guitar legend Matt Schofield will perform at The Strand Theatre at 210 Main St. at 8 p.m. on Friday

The British-born and now U.S.-based Schofield is a multi-award winning guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. He is widely regarded as one of the most distinctive and innovative British blues artists of his generation.

General admission is $30. Tickets are available at The Strand box office; cash or check only. Tickets are also available online through Brown Paper Tickets. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484. Guinness draft beer for $5 will be provided by Mullen’s Pub and served in the coffee shop to kick off St. Patrick’s Weekend.

Lake George Library Book Sale

LAKE GEORGE — Friends of Lake George Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St. Shop for $2 hardcovers, paperbacks from 50 cents, children’s books at 25 cents and $1 DVDs. For more information, go to https://lakegeorgelibrary.sals.edu/.

Chestertown St. Patrick's Day Parade

CHESTERTOWN — The Chestertown St. Patrick’s Day Parade, featuring bagpipers, bands, Scout troops, fire departments and festivities, will step off at 2 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. There will be restaurant specials in town all day. Parade admission is free. For more information, go to www.visitlakegeorge.com.

Maria Zemantauski at The Hyde

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host Maria Zemantauski, a nylon-string guitarist and composer, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 161 Warren St.

Zemantauski’s style is influenced by a variety of musical genres, most notably, Spanish classical, flamenco and American fingerstyle. She has performed in Spain, Italy and across the continental United States to great acclaim.

Admission is $20 per person. Students through high school are free if accompanied by a guardian.

Purchase tickets at the door (cash or check only). For more information, go to www.hydecollection.org.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.