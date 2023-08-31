Adirondack Independence Music FestivalLAKE GEORGE — The three day multi-band event will feature several of the premiere touring bands currently on the festival circuit. Located at the beautiful Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the heart of Lake George, the festival prides itself on high-quality production and an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for all ages.

Music at the festival runs continuously across two side-by-side stages until 11 p.m. each night. The festival will also have a beer and wine selection, a full bar, and the circuit’s finest food and merchandise vendors.

Some of the bands taking part are Dark Star Orchestra, Rubblebucket, Keller Williams, Moe, Dogs in A Pile, Eggy, and more.

The event is rain or shine, no coolers, pets, or outside food and drink are allowed. Children 12 and under are free and must be with parent or legal guardian. One unopened water or one empty plastic drinking bottle allowed per person as well as special needs food items. Lawn and camping chairs are allowed but can’t be bagged.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Summer Forever: An End of Summer BashGLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host an end of summer bash this Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. with live music from local bands.

The bands participating include Seize Atlantis, Tom’s House, B. Austin, and Jay Mullen and The Spotters.

Tickets are available now via online presale for $10 as well as at the door the day of the show. Bands will hit the stage at 6 p.m.

Jazz at the LakeLAKE GEORGE — Jazz at the Lake: A Graphic Design Retrospective” showcases the evolution of the imagery that has complemented the annual Jazz at the Lake weekend since 2009.

The design firm, Gruskin Creative was founded by Ken Gruskin. With his wife Susan, they have provided support for the weekend for 15 years.

Through the eyes of their specialized teams, they are able to see solutions that may not be apparent using ordinary design approaches. They call this process Integrated Design.

The results layer the beauty of Lake George with a visual representation of a jazz sensibility. The exhibition also honors the vision of Paul Pines, Jazz at the Lake founder and artistic director from 1984 until 2018.

Visit the Lake George Arts Project Courthouse from noon to 5 p.m. up to Saturday, Sept. 2. Admission is free.

Labor Day Weekend at Camp ChingachgookFORT ANN — What better way to end the summer than spending a few days away on the beautiful shores of Lake George. Nestled at the base of Buck Mountain, Camp Chingachgook hosts a four-day retreat over Labor Day weekend with activities for both youth and adults.

Spend quality time with the whole family, or find a moment to yourself and relax while we entertain the kids. There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Activities include canoeing, kayaking, hiking, archery, rock climbing, high ropes course, arts and crafts, games, campfires, and more. Meals are provided from dinner on Friday until lunch on Monday. The Adirondack-style cabins combine the rustic feeling of camping while providing the comfort of electricity and nearby modern bath facilities.

The all-inclusive registration includes lodging, a variety of land and water activities, arts and crafts, nightly special events, meals, and time to relax on Lake George in the Adirondacks. All families will receive a private cabin unless a request is submitted to share.

Oktoberfest at Great EscapeQUEENSBURY — Oktoberfest weekends bring delicious German-inspired cuisine like potato-pancakes, pierogis, and bratwurst and apple strudel to Great Escape.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 a refreshing variety of local craft beers and ciders can be enjoyed along with traditional live music and festive games at the 2023 Six Flags Great Escape Oktoberfest.

Celebrate the all-new festival marketplace featuring limited-time German-inspired cuisine, and enjoy energetic live polka bands, interactive games like cornhole, stein-holding contests and Oktoberfest bingo.

Oktoberfest takes place weekends from Aug. 26 through Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased online.

Haunted History at the Old Fort House MuseumFORT EDWARD — This summer the Old Fort House Museum is offering a haunted history tour.

Take a tour of the Old Fort House Museum and learn the history of the historic house along with tales of mysterious disappearances, ghost sightings, and paranormal experiences from within its walls.

Tours are available every Saturday and every other Sunday at 4 p.m. Specialty tours are $15 per person with a minimum of two people. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 518-747-9600 or emailing oldfort@albany.twcbc.com.

Mechelle Roskiewicz Art ExhibitionLAKE GEORGE — A Mechelle Roskiewicz Art Exhibition will be on display Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 at Caldwell-Lake George Library.

Roskiewicz’s art reflects every day is about art, creating, or studying it. Roskiewicz strives to learn and improve. In creating paintings of animals, birds, florals or still life and exploring the techniques of different mediums, she hopes to express the beauty and essence that she sees and feels from her subjects to the viewer.

This exhibition is in partnership with the Lake George Arts Project.

Juried Exhibition SeriesSARATOGA — Every year Saratoga Arts sends out an Open Call to all artists across the Capital Region and places the submissions in front of a jury of regional art professionals, to create a series of four-artist exhibitions.

The fourth Juried Exhibition of 2023 features photography, sculpture, painting, and drawing– truly capturing the breadth this region has to offer. The show will open Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibition will be open from Sept. 2 through Oct. 7.

Saratoga Arts is the community arts center located on the corner of Congress Park and Broadway in historic downtown Saratoga Springs. Accommodating all genres of creativity, Saratoga Arts is home to arts education for both kids and adults in multiple studio style classroom spaces, a dedicated printshop, recording, rehearsal and music studios, a gallery and exhibition space, a black box theater for film, music, theater, special events, a gift shop and so much more.

Lake George Triathlon FestivalLAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau will share details on the 17th Annual Lake George Triathlon Festival hosted by Alpha Win this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1 through Sept. 3.

The Lake George Triathlon Festival is a fun and competitive weekend on the shores of Lake George, with a family-friendly atmosphere.

The triathlon will have three distances. The Alpha Sprint is 750 meter swim, 12.4 mile bike, and 3.1 mile run. The Alpha Sprint is for people who aspire to go a little longer yet still keep their day-job.

The Alpha Olympic is a 1500 meter swim, 24.8 mile bike, and 6.2 mile run. The Alpha Olympic Distance is for athletes who have been seasoned by their Sprint experience and are looking to go a bit longer in both training and racing.

The last distance is the Alpha 70.3 which is 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike, and 13.1 mile run. The Alpha 70.3 is where the dough begins to be spent. The cost of a bike alone is quite an expense. And, for good reason, this distance requires several hours of training commitment per day.

Registration is open until Sept. 2 and can be done online.

BBQ dinner fundraiserGANESVOORT — St. Therese Chapel in Gansevoort will hold their annual Chicken BBQ on Sunday, Sept 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or when they are sold out.

Dinners include half a chicken, corn on the cob, baked potato, coleslaw, and a homemade dessert for $15. The Chapel is located at the intersection of Route 32 and Gansevoort-Wilton Road. For reservations call 518-792-2276. Reserved meals must be paid for and picked up by 2 p.m.

Eleanor!HUDSON FALLS — Eleanor! is a full length musical based on the inspiring life of Eleanor Roosevelt, “First Lady of the World.” Nellie Rustick Meier will reprise the role from 2018.

It is an original musical based on the inspiring life of Eleanor Roosevelt. Franklin Roosevelt is played by Bill Douglas. The show is written and produced by Suzanne Cohen of Greenwich and will be at The Strand Theater in Hudson Falls the weekend of Sept. 8 to 10.

Friday and Saturday night shows are at 8 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. The Strand’s musical director and pianist is Elizabeth Conant, with Sheri Shevy on string bass. The remainder of the cast includes Melanie Shank as Lorena Hickok, Kaleigh Green as Lucy Paige Mercer, Timothy Banfield as President Theodore Roosevelt, Dane Martin as Elliott Roosevelt, Linda Thorburn as Sara Roosevelt, and Suzanne Cohen narrates as Eleanor in later years

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at The Strand Theater box office with cash or a check.

Women’s Weekend FORT ANN — Head over to Camp Little Notch for a weekend of friends, food, music, and just plain fun. Enjoy a variety of women-led workshops, swimming, boating, hiking—with a healthy dose of “r’n’r” mixed in too.

The event is the perfect way to introduce new friends to the Camp Little Notch community. Grab your girlfriends for a weekend in the Adirondacks.

The event is for women only, ages 18 and up. Go just for the day on Saturday or join the camp for the whole weekend, Thursday or Friday through Sunday. The whole weekend includes all meals during your stay, lodging, Saturday night banquet with entertainment and all free workshops/camp activities.

The Saturday only fee includes all meals on Saturday, the Saturday night banquet with entertainment, and all free workshops/camp activities.

Learn more on the Camp Little Notch website under Rentals & Events or by calling 518-793-9700 or email Mandi.Miller@friendsofcln.org.