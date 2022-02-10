WEEKEND: Second weekend of Winter Carnival arrives

The second weekend of the monthlong Lake George Winter Carnival will host a number of outdoor events. But if you prefer to stay indoors, the Park Theater, Strand Theatre and Fort Salem Theater are all hosting staged musical performances this weekend. It’s also Valentine’s Day weekend, so head to the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls to find a last-minute gift for your sweetheart.

Winter Carnival Weekend 2

LAKE GEORGE — The second weekend of the monthlong Lake George Winter Carnival will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday with an ATV Poker Run. Other events throughout the day include a barbecue cook-off, an ice-diving demonstration, s’mores and fireworks. Sunday’s festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with sanctioned car races on the lake. The Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss will take place at 2 p.m.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature bonfires on the beach, cornhole games, wood-carving demonstrations, children’s activities, pony rides and the LG Dog’s Got Talent Contest. A Polar Plunge will take place at 3 p.m. both days.

All events are weather and ice permitting and subject to change. Attendees should adhere to all current COVID-19 guidelines.

Buy pre-sale tickets for food-related events at https://lgwintercarnival.ticketleap.com/. For a full schedule of carnival events, go to www.facebook.com/LGWinterCarnival/.

Winter Birding Walk

CAMBRIDGE — Join Sue Van Hook from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday for a Winter Birding Walk at the Cambridge Community Forest, 15 Rockside Drive. Binoculars are highly recommended. There is a suggested donation of $5 to Agricultural Stewardship Association for this program to benefit the Fund for the Forest.

Parking is available in designated lots only. Do not park on the street near the forest entrance.

Candlelight Snowshoe & Ski

GRANVILLE — Bring a date for a candlelit snowshoe and ski adventure at Hicks Orchard from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 18 Hicks Road. Follow a trail with more than 200 luminaries in the orchard at night, then order food and drinks from the heated barn and historic 1932 tasting room. Bring a blanket and enjoy all-you-can-drink hot cider on the porch. Small groups are welcome.

Tickets cost $7.50 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-weekend-candlelight-snowshoe-ski-at-hicks-orchard-tickets-255497960277.

‘Gettin' Over That Rainbow’

SALEM — Janelle Farias Sando stars in “Getting’ Over That Rainbow,” a cabaret for Valentine’s Day, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Salem Theater, 11 Broadway. The New York City-based Janelle Farias Sando's vocals and storytelling skills have taken her across the country, starring in intimate cabarets, large-scale musicals and world-premiere works.

A table of four costs $140. Buy tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35567/production/1101450?performanceId=10977686. Masks are required and proof of vaccination for guests age 5 and older.

Damn Tall Buildings

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host bluegrass group Damn Tall Buildings at 8 p.m. Saturday at 14 Park St. The four members of Damn Tall Buildings — guitarist/lead vocalist Max Capistran, bassist/lead vocalist Sasha Dubyk, fiddler/vocalist Avery Ballotta and banjoist/vocalist Jordan Alleman — blend elements of bluegrass, blues, roots-rock and vintage swing to create a high-energy sound. Since their busking days, they’ve made three albums: 2014’s “Cure-All,” 2015’s self-titled, and their forthcoming third album, “Don’t Look Down.”

Tickets cost $20-$22. Tickets can be purchased at www.parktheatergf.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Valentine's Day One Stop Shop

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory is hosting a Valentine’s Day One Stop Shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 71 Lawrence St. Purchase flowers, gifts, jewelry, chocolates and more from guest vendors and shops.

‘The Day the Music Died’

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host “The Day the Music Died,” a tribute to Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens, with the Bob Bates Band at 3 p.m. Sunday at 210 Main St. The three great rock ‘n’ roll pioneers were lost 63 years ago in a plane crash.

The Bob Bates Band will host the show with all of the great songs of the stars. On stage will be Bates, Mike Craner, Sten Isachsen, and Sal Viola with guests Joann Sifo and Dakota Bates.

Tickets cost $15 for general admission; $10 for seniors; $5 for students. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

