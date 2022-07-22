WEEKEND: Rock the Dock Music Festival is back

A variety of events will take place this weekend, everything from music and outdoor movies to blueberries and Georgia O’Keeffe.

The docks at Lake George will rock this weekend as the Rock the Dock Music Festival returns Friday. The festival will feature live music on the pier at the Lake George Steamboat Company docks.

The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market will host a Blueberry Festival on Friday afternoon.

There will be performances at the Lake George Dinner Theatre, Strand Theater, the Fort Salem Theater, and the Fort William Henry Carriage House, which will feature the premiere of a new musical about Georgia O’Keeffe, America’s favorite painter.

For history buffs, the Washington County Historical Society and the Hebron Preservation Society will co-host “Thinking about Teaching: A Rural Social Studies Teacher’s Path to Strive for Relevance,” a talk about one-room schoolhouses, on Saturday in Hebron. And Fort Ticonderoga will host a two-day 1759 Siege of Carillon Battle Reenactment Saturday and Sunday.

Rock the Dock Music Festival

LAKE GEORGE — This year’s Rock the Dock Music Festival will take place from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Lake George Steamboat Company docks at 57 Beach Road.

The festival is for all ages and will feature live music on the pier overlooking the Adirondack Mountains and Lake George. Enjoy the sounds of several well-known jam bands from the dock or aboard the steamboats that surround the stage.

This year’s lineup includes Twiddle, Annie in the Water, Chestnut Grove, Glass Pony, O-Man & The Nite Trippers, and Raisinhead.

The event will also feature bars, concessions, official band merchandise, festival merchandise and specialty items from dozens of vendors throughout the pier.

Tickets for ages 16 and up cost $30; kids age 15 and under are free, but still need a ticket. To get tickets, go to www.rockthedocklakegeorge.com. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Lake George Association.

The Lake George Dinner Theatre: ‘First Night’

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Dinner Theatre is returning for its 2022 season this week with the romantic comedy “First Night” by Jack Neary at the Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St. Dinner shows are at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“First Night” takes place on New Year’s Eve 1985, where Danny Fleming is working at a video store, convinced that his dreams are never going to happen. Back into his life walks his old flame Meredith O’Connor — now Sister Meredith-Louise — and it becomes an uproarious New Year’s Eve to remember.

The show is directed by Jarel Davidow, and stars Jay DeYonker as Danny Fleming and Molly Bader as Meredith O’Connor.

When buying tickets, attendees will have choices for their three course meal: medallions of beef, chicken piccata, or seared salmon, all served with salad, rolls, vegetables, fingerling potatoes, cheesecake, and coffee or hot tea. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available upon request.

Tickets cost $82.50 for general seating and $73.50 for seniors. The show without dinner costs $48.50.

Tickets are now available for purchase online or through the Lake George Dinner Theatre administrative office phone at 518-879-6218. To purchase online, or for more information, visit www.lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org.

The Lake George Dinner Theatre has been around since 1968.

Outdoor cinema presents: ‘Sing 2’

GLENS FALLS — The movie “Sing 2” will be shown at Glens Falls City Park at dusk on Friday, sponsored by The Queensbury Hotel, O’Brien Insurance, TCT Federal Credit Union, World Awareness Children’s Museum and 333 Glen Street Associates. Admission is free. All shows begin at dusk and are weather permitting. Family-friendly movies will be shown every Friday through Aug. 26.

‘This Old Haunt’ at Fort Salem Theater

SALEM — The Fort Salem Theater will host the world premiere musical reading of “This Old Haunt” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at 11 East Broadway. The Friday night show is sold out.

The plot: Four old friends meet at a cabin in the woods and are forced to face that they’ve grown up and apart. Eventually they literally summon the ghosts of their past selves in order to build a future.

Tickets cost $15-$36 and are available at www.fortsalem.com.

‘Nearby Faraway,’ a new Georgia O’Keeffe musical

LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel will host “Nearby Faraway,” a new Georgia O’Keeffe musical, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Carriage House, 48 Canada St.

“Nearby Faraway” dramatizes the turbulent 30-year relationship between O’Keeffe — America’s favorite painter — and her husband/manager, Alfred Stieglitz, world-renowned photographer and modern art impresario, as they redefine art, photography, marriage and celebrity.

The show will feature a score by International Alliance of Women in Music’s Catherine Reid and book and lyrics by noted local author Neal Herr.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at www.nearbyfaraway.org.

Blueberry Festival in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — The third annual Blueberry Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at 173 River St.

The event will feature local vendors and local berries from Warren County farms and local businesses, including early and late varieties of organically grown fruit, preserves, baked goods, cheeses and distilled beverages enhanced with blueberries.

The Warren County Master Gardeners and local blueberry experts will provide information on how to grow blueberries. There will also be recipes, food samples, beverage tasting and free coffee. Donations are welcome. For more information, call 518-466-5497 or email taawhalen@yahoo.com.

Concerts in the Park: Hartley’s Encore

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater’s Summer Series Concerts at the Crandall Park band shell will feature funk/soul band Hartley’s Encore from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on Fire Road. The theater has partnered with Doc’s Restaurant to offer a variety of small plates that will be available for purchase on site each evening. The free concerts take place every Friday in July.

The rain location will be at The Park Theater on 14 Park St. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Tribute to Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host a tribute to the music of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks by the band The BrokenHearted at 8 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.

Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office; cash or check only.

Tickets are also available online through Brown Paper Tickets. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

Battle reenactment: 1759 Siege of Carillon

TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will host a two-day 1759 Siege of Carillon Battle Reenactment from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 102 Fort Ti Road. The fort will recreate the dramatic battle for the first time since 2011.

Through a combination of demonstrations, vignettes, and battle reenactments, visitors will experience the British advance for Lake George, pushing through stiff French resistance to gain a foothold upon the previous year’s battlefield, overlooking the French-held fort. Become immersed in this 18th-century siege; featuring the constant roar of cannon, beginning on the actual day French guns began firing from Fort Carillon in 1759.

Each day tells a different story as visitors see the burning fuse of the fort’s destruction, the final French sortie at the British lines, and evacuation by water in an action packed Sunday.

For tickets and registration, go to www.fortticonderoga.org.

‘Thinking about Teaching’

HEBRON — The Washington County Historical Society and the Hebron Preservation Society will co-host “Thinking about Teaching: A Rural Social Studies Teacher’s Path to Strive for Relevance,” a talk by Dr. Casey Jakubowski at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church East, 6559 State Route 22.

The District No. 16 Hebron one-room schoolhouse museum directly across from the church will be open from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for visitors.

Jakubowski will speak about the role rural schools in New York state played in the education of rural America, particularly in Washington County, and the importance of the educators in the county’s rural schools of the past.

His book on the subject will be available for purchase for $20 after the program.

The talk is free and the public is welcome. It is not meant to be a talk just for educators.

For more information, call the programming chairperson, Debi Craig, at 518-854-3102.