WEEKEND: Remembering the fallen

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and many towns are hosting events to remember the many American soldiers who have fallen. The three-day weekend will be packed with ceremonies, parades and celebrations.

The Park Theater in Glens Falls will host Comedy After Dark with Adam Mamawala on Friday night. And the Fort Salem Theater will be staging a production of “Pride & Prejudice” all weekend.

Memorial Day events

The South Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade will be held on Main Street at 6 p.m. Friday. The service will include a wreath-laying ceremony to recognize each of the foreign wars. The grand marshal is longtime South Glens Falls resident Ken Williams, a veteran of the Korean War. Grilled food and refreshments will be available at the Moreau Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m. as well as ice cream from the American Legion.

The Lake George Memorial Day Parade will step off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Westbrook Road, ending at the Shepard Park Memorial.

The Hague Memorial Day Celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Robert E. Henry Memorial Park. There will be a clown, crafters, family games, a bouncy house, karaoke and food concessions. The Cambridge Band will perform at 12:30 p.m. The parade steps off at 2 p.m. and takes Route 8 to the Hague Town Park on Route 9N, where there will be a memorial dedication service.

American Legion Captain Maxson Post 634 in Cambridge will host a Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday down Main Street.

The Glens Falls and Queensbury Memorial Day Parade will start on Glen Street, proceeding north from Maple Street to Crandall Park at 10 a.m. Monday. A remembrance ceremony will be held in front of the Victory and Peace monument. A vintage airplane flyover will kick off the remembrance ceremony. This year’s theme is “Our Freedom, Their Sacrifice.”

The North Warren Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Old Middle School/World of Life parking lot in Pottersville and will end at the Pottersville firehouse. A ceremony, and burgers and hot dogs, will follow the parade.

The Lake George Battlefield Alliance will host a Memorial Day Remembrance of the four Unknown Soldiers at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Lake George Battlefield Park.

The Hudson Falls Memorial Day Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Monday at Village Hall, 220 Main St.

The Hartford Memorial Day Parade will take place at 6 p.m. Monday on Main Street in Hartford. The parade starts at Hartford Central School and ends at the Town Barn. A President Abraham Lincoln presenter will recite the Gettysburg Address.

The Granville Memorial Day Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the village of Granville.

Fort Ticonderoga will hold events from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Throughout the weekend, witness soldiers from the Continental Army perform military drills, historic trades and fatigue duties.

"Pride & Prejudice" at Fort Salem Theater

SALEM — The Fort Salem Theater will stage a production of “Pride & Prejudice” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the 11 East Broadway theater.

In the play, the outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?

Tickets cost $15-$36 and can be purchased at www.fortsalem.com/pride-prejudice.

Comedy After Dark: Adam Mamawala

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host Comedy After Dark with Adam Mamawala from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.

Stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster Mamawala has appeared on Comedy Central, MTV, BET and SiriusXM, and has been a freelance contributor to the Weekend Update on “Saturday Night Live.” This is an adult comedy show; all attendees should be 18 and older. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information or for tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Annual Green Thumb Perennial Swap

WARRENSBURG — The 24th annual Green Thumb Perennial Swap will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Route 418 (River Street) across from Curtis Lumber in Warrensburg. Bring plants in any size or shape container and exchange for ones of equal size or value. Get questions answered regarding soil and light conditions, hardiness zones and possible microclimate.

Master Gardeners from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will be on hand to test the pH of your soil and provide informational handouts on various gardening topics and reference materials to help identify any mystery species.

Copies of “Warrensburgh Wildflowers: Seasonal Wildflowers in the Southern Adirondack Region” will also be available for purchase.

For more information contact Teresa Whalen, chairperson, Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. by phone or text 518-466-5497 or e-mail taawhalen@yahoo.com.

Bolton Art & Craft Festival

BOLTON LANDING — The Bolton Art & Craft Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bolton Landing Farmers Market, 5 Cross St.

The festival will feature up to 25 artisans and craft vendors. For more information, email the Bolton Chamber of Commerce at mail@boltonchamber.com.

Battenkill Runs Through It River Festival

GREENWICH — The Battenkill Runs Through It River Festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Battenkill Riverfront Park, Route 29.

This community supported, family-friendly environmental festival kicks off the summer season on the banks of the Batten Kill and celebrates one of the largest public parks along the river's banks. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.battenkillconservancy.org.

"It's a Flop!" at Sandy Hill Arts Center

HUDSON FALLS — The Sandy Hill Arts Center will host “It’s a Flop!” cabaret of songs from Broadway’s biggest bombs, presented by Bunbry Players at 8 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at 214 Main St. For more information, go to www.sandyhillartscenter.com. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

