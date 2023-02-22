As the month of February comes to a close, so will some of the fun winter events. Up in Lake George, the Winter Carnival and soon the Ice Castles attraction will celebrate the closing of another season.

Lake George Winter Carnival

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Winter Carnival’s final weekend will begin Saturday. A chicken wing cook-off will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Shepard Park Amphitheater.

Also starting at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in Battlefield Park, are the outhouse races. The races are back for a second weekend this year at the festival and, according to the LGWC Facebook page, there will be $2,000 in prizes each week for the top finishers. The entry fee is $50 per team or $10 per participant.

To preregister for the outhouse races, call The Lagoon at 518-685-5009 or Mark French at 518-932-2172. Online registration is available at www.lgwc.ticketleap.com/outhouse.

Complimentary s’mores will be offered at 5:30 p.m. by Northern Living alongside a complimentary hot chocolate bar that is co-sponsored by the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center until they run out.

There will be a fireworks display at 7 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, make-your-own-sundae will begin in the amphitheater at 12:30 p.m. and decorate-your-own cupcakes at 1 p.m. Ice cream will be provided by Stewart’s and cupcakes by the Lake George Baking Company.

Ice Castles

LAKE GEORGE — The icy high spires, tunnels and slides of the Ice Castles will come to the end of another season in two weeks.

The attraction is located in Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George and is open for weekend prices Friday thorough Sunday. General admission for ages 12 and up is $29 and ages 4 to 11 get in for $22.

The castles start as icicles that are worked on by a team of ice builders, making the towering castles and spires. More than 25 million pounds of ice are used to create the sculptures.

Get tickets online at www.icecastles.com/new-york.

'Out of Sight ... Out of Murder'

GLENS FALLS — The Hudson River Music Hall Productions’ Caravan Players have partnered with the Hudson River Shakespeare Company to present the award-winning comedy "Out of Sight … Out of Murder" by Fred Carmichael.

The comedy involves murder-mystery writer Peter Knight, who traveled to a lonely Vermont mansion to finish his latest thriller play. However, as he grinds out his story, his classic whodunit characters come to life and take over the situation.

Performance times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. at The Strand Theatre.

WACM Exhibition at North Country Arts

GLENS FALLS — North Country Arts, located on the second floor of City Hall, will open its new World Awareness Children’s Museum exhibition for visitors.

The exhibition will run from Monday through March 31 and will feature work from the World Awareness Children’s Museum's "COVID-19 & Me” project that was launched in 2020 showcasing children’s art from 10 different schools around the U.S. that featured children’s reactions to the pandemic.

An opening reception will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The program is free and open to the public and the gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From sap to syrup

BOLTON LANDING — Want to get your hands sticky in maple syrup this weekend?

Join Up Yonda Farm naturalists to learn the basics of at home sugaring including hands-on practice of tapping techniques in their on-site sugarbush.

Participants will learn the science behind maple syrup, sugar maple identification, and then head out to the sugarbush to tap trees for sap collection.

At the end of the program, the sugarhouse will be open for people to further explore at-home applications and equipment for boiling, finishing and packaging. The program is best for adult participants who are interested in sugaring at home.

The sugaring session is $5 per person in addition to a $5 day use fee.

Upstate Model Railroaders open house

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Upstate Model Railroaders club will host an open house Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

The model railroaders will have rolling stock, scenery supplies and buildings for sale. Bring the kids out to see over 4,000 square feet of museum-quality operating layouts in five different scales.