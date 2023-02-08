With Valentine's Day right around the corner, events this weekend are geared toward the holiday of love. For those who are avoiding the day of cards, chocolate and flowers, there are a slew of outdoor events to be entertained by.

Fire & Ice

GLENS FALLS — Mother Nature providing warm weather in January postponed the opening weekend of Fire & Ice at Crandall Park Pond. After a chilly weekend with temperatures dipping into the negatives, Fire & Ice will open on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Both couples and singles (and families) can enjoy ice skating on Crandall Park Pond, as long as they bring their own skates. There will be free hot chocolate provided that will be BYOM, bring your own mug.

Warming huts are provided by Garden Time and Glens Falls Motors this year. Participants should bring their own chairs if they want a place to get off their feet and rest.

Admission is free and parking will be available at the park and along Glen Street. Fire & Ice will be open every Friday in February from 5:30 to 9 p.m., weather and ice safety permitted.

Hot yoga

QUEENSBURY — Hot Yoga Queensbury is calling all yogi couples to join them on Friday night for a hot yoga session. The hot yoga studio in Queensbury has partnered with Minky Mink and Buffalo Bannon for a shopping and yoga experience.

Minky Mink, a clothing store of Glens Falls and Glens Falls jewelry store Buffalo Bannon will be pop-up vendors offering shopping after a 60-minute beginner-friendly vinyasa class. Although it's geared for couples, bring a friend if a significant other isn't in the cards, organizers suggest.

Complimentary bubbly, chocolates and cheese will be available as a cool-down following the hot yoga session. The class is $45 a couple or $40 for Hot Yoga Queensbury members.

For more information, visit the Hot Yoga Queensbury schedule and events page at www.hotyogaqueensbury.com/schedule-and-events.

Lake George Winter Carnival

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Winter Carnival's Valentine's Weekend will be in full swing again on Saturday. A barbecue cook-off will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Shepard Park amphitheater.

The barbecue is first come, first serve and Lake George restaurants will be battling for the best barbecue.

From 2 to 4 p.m. there will be make-your-own tie-dye LGWC shirts. Using snow and fabric dye, participants will be able to create their own unique designs on a carnival shirt.

Complimentary s'mores will be offered at 5:30 p.m. by Northern Living alongside a complimentary hot chocolate bar that is co-sponsored by the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center until they run out.

There will be a fireworks display at 7 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, make-your-own-sundae will begin in the amphitheater at 12:30 p.m. and decorate-your-own cupcakes at 1 p.m. Ice cream will be provided by Stewart's and cupcakes by the Lake George Baking Company.

At 3:30 p.m., women will partake in the skillet toss for a Vera Bradley bag and at 4 p.m. men will test their strength with a keg toss for a $50 gift certificate.

The Polar Plunge will be at 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday as well as horse-drawn carriage rides.

For more information, visit the Lake George Winter Carnival Facebook page.

Music at 42 Degrees Tavern

GLENS FALLS — Looking for a show to see? Join local band "The Spot" at 42 Degrees Tavern. The band will be playing from 9 p.m. to midnight as a part of a Valentine's Day Bash.

The show is free and couples can enjoy a few drinks and some live music from the funky indie jam band.

Valentine's bath bombs

SALEM — The Historic Salem Courthouse will have make-your-own bath bombs from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The event will be hosted by Tonia Goddard of MW Farmstead in Salem. Guests will be guided through the process of creating their own homemade bath bombs.

Registration for this event is required and can be done by emailing Programs@salemcourthouse.org. The program is for ages 5 and up.

Forbidden Broadway

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls will show some of Broadway's greatest hits with the show "Forbidden Broadway."

The show will take viewers on a ride of some of Broadway's best shows such as "Chicago," "Phantom," "Fiddler" and many others. The show will pay tribute to some of the most cherished stars and songwriters of theater.

"Forbidden Broadway" is presented by the Glens Falls Community Theater and will have show Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $30 including fees and can be purchased in advance online through the Charles R. Wood Theater website at www.woodtheater.org/events/.