WEEKEND PLUS: Two bludgers, a quaffle and the snitch

Seekers, grab your broomsticks and head to the Quidditch Quadball games in Queensbury from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Ridge/Jenkinsville Park. Muggles are welcome too.

If Harry isn’t your favorite member of the Potter family, boogie-woogie your way over to Lake George this weekend for the Lake George Jazz Weekend, starting with the Chembo Corniel Quintet at 6 p.m. Friday.

Other events this weekend include an apple festival, book sale, food trucks, music, butterflies and drag queens.

And Quiet Riot is playing at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Queensbury Wizard Fest

QUEENSBURY — The first ever Queensbury Wizard Fest 2022 will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ridge/Jenkinsville Park, 133 Jenkinsville Road.

The day will feature Quidditch Quadball games, the broomstick-riding fictional sport from the “Harry Potter” series, which has become a very popular real-life sport on college campuses around the country.

College teams participating in the Queensbury Wizard Fest 2022 include the University of Rochester, Cornell University, Vassar College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Volunteers from the Rochester Institute of Technology/Syracuse University mixed team will offer a “kidditch clinic” for kids of all ages to learn how to play the game.

The event will feature actual Quidditch Quadball games, entertainment, vendors with wizard wares, food vendors and more. To learn more about Quidditch go to https://youtu.be/BKSoi96X6fA.

Jazz at the Lake: Lake George Jazz Weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Jazz Weekend will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with the Chembo Corniel Quintet in Shepard Park. Hosted by the Lake George Arts project, the contemporary jazz festival will include performances by jazz musicians on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Lake George.

Admission is free. For a schedule of performances, go to www.lakegeorgearts.org.

‘Drag Me To Salem’

SALEM — The Fort Salem Theater is presenting “Drag Me To Salem,” a one-night-only drag show on the Cabaret Stage, at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 11 E. Broadway.

The 7:30 p.m. show is sold out, but tickets are still available for the 9:30 p.m. show, which was added due to popular demand.

Florida’s famous and fabulous Beneva Fruitville hosts the show, which is full of lip-syncing, comedy and live vocal performances featuring local queens Ms. Kitten Kaboodle, Petty Kash and Harmonica Hex.

This event includes mature content.

Tickets cost $32. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.fortsalem.com.

Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market: Apple Festival

WARRENSBURG — The ninth annual Apple Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at 176 River St. The event will feature varieties of organically grown fruit, sweet and hard cider and apple cider doughnuts.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will provide growing information and apple recipes. There will be an apple dessert contest, free samples, artisans, children’s activities, pumpkin decorating and live music.

Admission is free. For more information, call 518-466-5497.

Monarch Fest 2022

GLENS FALLS — The Crandall Park Beautification Committee will host Monarch Fest 2022 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Crandall Park pollinator garden. There will be activities for children, a proclamation by Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins and a short informational talk by Skidmore professor Dr. Erika Schielke. The Monarch butterfly, a pollinator, is now on the endangered species list.

Members of the public are welcome as observer/learners.

‘Bent Broadway’

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will host “Bent Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 207 Glen St. “Bent Broadway” is a cabaret for folks who have ever felt like they don’t have a fair shot at their dream role, whether they have been typecast based on weight, height, race, age or gender identity.

Tickets are $15 and all proceeds benefit the Wood Theater. For tickets, go to www.woodtheater.org.

Quiet Riot at The Strand Theatre

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host heavy metal band Quiet Riot at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.

Quiet Riot became an overnight sensation thanks to the 1983 smash album “Metal Health,” featuring hits such as “Bang Your Head” and “Run for Cover.”

The band lineup is composed of legendary bassist Rudy Sarzo, Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly.

Opening for Quiet Riot is Albany-based Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band.

Tickets are $49 in advance and $54 on show day. Only balcony seating is still available. VIP tickets are sold out. Tickets can be purchased at Strand box office at 518-832-3484 or online at Brown Paper Tickets.

Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, call 518-792-0996 or visit the Strand Theatre’s website at www.mystrandtheater.org.

Lake George Restaurant Week

LAKE GEORGE — The 16th annual Lake George Region Restaurant Week continues through Saturday at various participating restaurants in the Lake George area.

Participating restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe for $30 per person. This does not include beverage, tax or gratuity. This year’s promotion also has a theme — the Taste NY at the Adirondacks Welcome Center Restaurant Week Challenge.

In this challenge, each restaurant is tasked with showcasing at least one ingredient that is grown or produced in New York state.

For a list of participating restaurants, go to https://lakegeorgechamber.com/restaurant_week/.

Folklife Concert at the Library: Symbio

GLENS FALLS — Concerts are back at The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library. Symbio will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room at the library at 251 Glen St.

Symbio is one of Sweden’s most acclaimed folk bands. The duo was awarded “Best Newcomer of the Year” at the Swedish Folk & World Music awards in 2016, and received the “Scholarship for Young Music Ensembles” from the Royal Swedish Academy of Music in the same year.

The duo boasts strong stage presence, original composition, and magical interplay of hurdy-gurdy and accordion music.

The music of Symbio has been described as musical storytelling where folk, minimalistic art music and electronic dance music meets and becomes a cinematic experience for the listener. During concerts, the duo perform with both seriousness and joy, telling personal and vivid stories about the music.

The free series is produced and filmed by The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library and funded in part by the Friends of Crandall Public Library and the New York State Council on the Arts-Folk Arts Program with the support of the state Legislature.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Third Thursday Jazz

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host Third Thursday Jazz featuring David Zaks from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 14 Park St.

Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1992 and based in the New York City area his entire life, pianist David Zaks performs domestically and internationally with some of the finest jazz musicians in the world. He has performed with JD Allen, Winard Harper, Bill Easley, Mark Gross, Kenyatta Beasley, Duane Eubanks, Warren Vache, Gene Perla, Mark Johnson, John Mosca, Don Hahn and Antoinette Montague, among many others, in venues such as Carnegie Hall, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Smoke Jazz Club, Mezzrow, Mintons Playhouse, Shanghai Jazz Restaurant, Fat Cat and Bergen Performing Arts Center. He is currently based in Jersey City, New Jersey and is working on a solo piano album.

Tickets cost $10. For information, go to https://www.parktheatergf.com/.

‘Happily Ever After: The Music of Stephen Sondheim’

JOHNSBURG — Our Town Theatre Group will present its annual Seagle Festival Musical Revue “Happily Ever After: The Music of Stephen Sondheim” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the Main Stage at the Lyle Dye Auditorium at Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek.

The event will feature the music of Stephen Sondheim including songs from “Follies,” “Forum,” “Into the Woods,” “Company,” “Sweeney Todd” and more.

All tickets for the performance are $20. For tickets, call the ticket line at 518-406-8840 or email a ticket order to tickets@ottg.org.

Community Shred Day at Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall is partnering with the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and Confidata to offer the community an opportunity to drop off documents to be shredded for free from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the front east parking lot of Aviation Mall.

Participants can bring up to five boxes to shred (box size cannot exceed 2 feet by 1 foot by 10 1/4 inches) and items will be shredded on the spot in the mobile shred trucks. Confidata can shred and recycle just about anything — junk mail, tax returns, checks, files, manila folders or any documents containing personal information.

Bring a nonperishable food donation with your shred drop-off. All food item donations will benefit the WAIT House. The WAIT House offers help to homeless youth in need, including emergency shelter, case management and goals planning, connections to services, and on-site life skills training and tutoring.

The event is open to the public and will occur rain or shine.

Thistle Day Parade

ARGYLE — The Argyle Thistle Day, which celebrates the town of Argyle’s Scottish heritage, will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday with a car show, live music, Scottish throwing demonstrations, craft beverages and food trucks. The parade will step off at 4:30 p.m., and the day will end with a display of fireworks.

Lake George Library Book Sale

LAKE GEORGE — The Friends of Lake George Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St. The Friends of Lake George Library, an organization that helps support the library, is always seeking new members. To join, go to the library or visit the website at https://lakegeorgelibrary.sals.edu/.

Food Truck Friday at Washington County Fairgrounds

EASTON — Food Truck Friday at the Washington County Fairgrounds will feature musical guest Northern Borne from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at 392 Schuylerville Road.

Northern Borne offers an eclectic mix of bluegrass and folk with a hint of the jam band and blues thrown in for an old-timey groove sound. Originals are derived from local experiences and often have a storytelling feel, while classic songs take an edgy twist.

For more information, go to www.washingtoncountyfairgrounds.com.