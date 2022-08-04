WEEKEND PLUS: Turning Point Parade to step off in Schuylerville

Start the weekend music and mountain biking and end it with a patriotic parade, as the 27th annual Turning Point Parade takes place in the village of Schuylerville on Sunday.

Visit the food trucks at The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls on Thursday, then watch a movie in Glens Falls City Park on Friday night.

Several events will raise money for good causes this weekend as well. The Rockin’ for Ronald concert to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities will take place in Lake George on Saturday and Sunday.

The Churney Gurney Mountain Bike Festival and Trail Running Races will take place Saturday and Sunday at Gurney Lane Recreation Park in Queensbury to benefit Under the Woods Foundation.

And the Million Dollar 4x4 Volleyball Tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday at Million Dollar Beach in Lake George to benefit the Prospect Center.

Events at the Wood Theater, Strand Theatre and the Hyde Collection make this a full weekend of cultural entertainment.

Turning Point Parade

SCHUYLERVILLE — The 27th annual Turning Point Parade will step off promptly at 1 p.m. Sunday in the village of Schuylerville.

The parade will pay tribute to those who were out on the front lines during the pandemic — firefighters, EMTs, doctors and nurses. The theme, “Staying Strong Through Adversity,” honors the local communities and residents who came together during the pandemic.

Cassie Wilusz, who own The Revolution Café on Ferry Street, will serve as grand marshal.

The Turning Point Festival will return to Fort Hardy Park at 4 p.m. Saturday with vendors, live music and a beer tent featuring local breweries Bound by Fate, Argyle Brewery and Saratoga Apple Cider. Southbound Renegade will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. The Open Bar Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at dusk around 9:15 p.m.

For additional information and last-minute changes, check www.turningpointparade.com.

Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will host the Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 21 Cooper St. There will be food, vendors and fun for the kids with outdoor seating and three stages of live music. Visit the shops inside The Shirt Factory as well.

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

GLENS FALLS — The movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown at Glens Falls City Park at dusk on Friday, sponsored by The Queensbury Hotel, O’Brien Insurance, TCT Federal Credit Union, World Awareness Children’s Museum and 333 Glen Street Associates. Admission is free.

All shows begin at dusk and are weather permitting.

Family-friendly movies will be shown every Friday through Aug. 26.

Rockin’ for Ronald benefit concerts

LAKE GEORGE — The Rockin’ for Ronald concerts to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities will take place Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend of music will start with Skeeter Creek performing at Friday at the Lake from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Shepard Park, 271 Canada St. Bluz House Rockers will open for Skeeter Creek at 6 p.m.

The festival raises funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Krantz Cottage in Lake George, a four-bedroom home that offers a beautiful, natural setting where families can stay free while their child is receiving medical care for serious illnesses in nearby hospitals.

Saturday’s concerts will begin at 3 p.m. with The Dirty Harri’s. The Newells will perform at 5 p.m., and Reelin’ in the Years will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s concerts will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Jacquelin Mignot and the Family Band, followed by Last Band Left at 4 p.m. and the New York Players at 6:30 p.m.

Admission to Fridays at the Lake is free, and food and beverage vendors will be on hand.

Adirondack Theatre Festival: ‘Mystic Pizza’

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival will present “Mystic Pizza,” a concert presentation of a new musical based on the 1980s movie, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.

The musical will feature 1980s pop songs from artists Melissa Etheridge, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Cyndi Lauper, Van Morrison and more.

Tickets cost $25-$50. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.woodtheater.org or www.atfestival.org.

Churney Gurney

QUEENSBURY — The Churney Gurney Mountain Bike Festival and Trail Running Races will take place Saturday and Sunday at Gurney Lane Recreation Park, 118 Gurney Lane.

The event will benefit Under the Woods Foundation, which provides adventures for children that are “differently abled,” including but not limited to autism spectrum disorders and other developmental disabilities.

The two-day family friendly festival will feature a 5-mile trail running race, the Churney Gurney Mountain bike race, demo rides, food, Common Roots beer and more.

Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Gurney Lane pavilion. Cash only for day of race. Online registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 4. To register and get more information, go to www.bikereg.com/churney-gurney.

Volleyball Tournament

LAKE GEORGE — The 31st annual Million Dollar 4x4 Volleyball Tournament will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Million Dollar Beach. The men’s and women’s teams will play Saturday, and co-ed teams will play Sunday. The event will benefit the Prospect Center. For more information, go to cfdsny.org/prospect-center.

Warren County Youth Fair

WARRENSBURG — The Warren County Homesteading and 4-H Youth Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County, 377 Schroon River Road. The family event will feature activities and displays for all ages.

For more information, go to http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/events/2022/08/06/warren-county-homesteading-4-h-youth-fair.

King’s Garden Party

TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will host the annual King’s Garden Party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 100 Fort Ti Road. Enjoy Prohibition-era-inspired cocktails, music, elegant fare and a silent auction. The event will feature the grand opening of the restored National Historic Landmark, the Pavilion.

The garden party is a benefit to support the museum operations, the preservation of Fort Ticonderoga’s 2,000-acre historic site, educational programs and exhibits.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Individual tickets cost $125. For more information, go to www.fortticonderoga.org.

The ‘50s Jukebox Show

HUDSON FALLS —The Strand House Band will play the ‘50s Jukebox Show featuring songs of Elvis, Buddy Holly, the Everly Brothers and more at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Strand Theatre, 210 Main St.

General admission is $10. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

Community Day at The Hyde Collection

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will offer a free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 161 Warren St.

Engage with the exhibitions on view, learn from an expert on a docent-led tour, listen to live music by Kirsti Blow, picnic on the lawn and create your own artwork. Browse from a selection of art books and museum catalogs in the book sale. Food will be available for purchase from Tres Mijas, and ice cream will be provided by Stewart’s Shops.