WEEKEND PLUS: Trains, books, music and more

Chug on down to Cambridge this weekend to help the Batten Kill Railroad celebrate its 40th anniversary on Saturday.

If trains aren’t your thing, make tracks toward Hudson Falls, and take in a show at the historic Strand Theatre. The Park Theater in Glens Falls will also feature a number of musical acts.

Even farther north, the Ticonderoga Historical Society will celebrate the Halloween Season with a free program called “Haunted Hancock” at 7 p.m. Friday. The World Awareness Children's Museum will celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, on Saturday in Glens Falls.

Batten Kill Railroad 40th anniversary

CAMBRIDGE — The Batten Kill Railroad will celebrate its 40th anniversary from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Argyle Brewing Co., 6 Broad St.

Train enthusiasts can enjoy equipment displays as well as history clinics.

Local history book club

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Historical Society’s local history book club will meet at noon Friday at the Rogers Island Visitors Center, 11 Rogers Island Drive.

This change from the usual second Friday of the month schedule is to accommodate the tourist season of the site. Historical Society membership is not required for the book club.

The October meeting will be a discussion of any book about Robert Rogers, 1731-1795, but the focus will be on his activities while on the island. It was there in 1757, during the French and Indian War, that Rogers forever changed military tactics when he wrote his “Rules of Ranging.” Today’s U.S. Army Rangers consider Rogers Island to be their “spiritual birthplace.”

The group will be able to visit the exhibits following the discussion. A small donation for the site is requested.

For additional information, email Connie Harris Farrington at connieandlee@roadrunner.com.

Tommy Sands, live in concert

Northern Ireland’s legendary folk singer, songwriter and social activist Tommy Sands will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St. in Glens Falls and again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Depot/Argyle Brewing, 6 Broad St. in Cambridge.

From the pioneering days with the Sands Family, bringing Irish Music from New York's Carnegie Hall to Moscow's Olympic Stadium, he has developed into one of the most powerful songwriters and enchanting solo performers in Ireland today. His songs, like "There Were Roses" and "Daughters and Sons," have been recorded by Joan Baez, The Dubliners and many others. He has hosted the radio show "Country Ceili" in Belfast since 1976, and in 2002 received an honorary doctorate from the University of Nevada, Reno for his work as a "musician and ambassador for peace and understanding."

This series of concerts is produced by the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library, and made possible with grant funding from the New York State Council on the Arts-Folk Arts Program, with the support of the governor and the state Legislature. For more information, go to www.crandalllibrary.org.

Gratefully Yours at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host Gratefully Yours, a Grateful Dead tribute, at 8 p.m. Friday at the 210 Main St. theater.

Gratefully Yours has emerged as one of the premier Grateful Dead cover bands in the Northeast. Based out of the Hudson Valley, the band is comprised of an all-star lineup of longtime jam band musicians from the area. Their willingness and ability to improvise, and their openness to spontaneity and the energy of the moment is at the core of their performances.

The band members are Alex Mazur on keyboard and vocals, Robert Schiff on rhythm guitar and vocals, Jude DeFalco on drums, Garrin Benfield on lead guitar and vocals, Frank Casciaro on bass and Jessica Barlow on vocals.

General admission is $15 in advance; $20 the day of show. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. Online tickets available at Brown Paper Tickets. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheatre.org.

E.B. Jeb with Blue Moon Band

HUDSON FALLS — E.B. Jeb, with special guest The Blue Moon Band, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St.

With the combination of four guitars, two drummers, and keyboards, Southern rock band E.B. Jeb has provided the most authentic Southern rock experience in New York for more than 40 years. The group plays top-notch versions of southern and classic rock including the Allman Brothers Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The $10 general admission tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheatre.org.

“Haunted Hancock” program

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will celebrate the Halloween season with a free program called “Haunted Hancock” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle.

The evening’s tales will include a look at otherworldly beings connected to actual events that have taken place across New York and New England.

Reservations are not necessary, but attendees should dress warmly and bring their own lawn chairs, as the program will be held outdoors. Additional information is available by calling 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1com. Refreshments will be served.

Haunted Glens Falls walking tour

GLENS FALLS — Join Chapman Museum employee Maureen Folk at 7 p.m. Friday for a walking tour around downtown Glens Falls to hear spooky stories and tales of possible hauntings.

The tour will take approximately 45 minutes and will be followed by refreshments around a fire pit back at the Chapman Museum, 348 Glen St. Registration is required. Call 518-793-2826 to reserve your spot.

A fee of $15 for non-members and $10 for museum members is required at time of registration.

The Jacob Jolliff Band

GLENS FALLS — The Jacob Jolliff Band will perform at The Park Theater at 7 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.

Jolliff grew up just south of Portland, Oregon. He was awarded a full scholarship to The Berklee College of Music in Boston in 2007. Shortly after graduating from Berklee, he won the National Mandolin Championship. In 2014, he joined the progressive bluegrass group, Yonder Mountain String Band. He toured with YMSB until the end of 2019, releasing two albums with them.

Currently the mandolinist is focusing on his own group, The Jacob Jolliff Band, which includes some of the most virtuosic young acoustic musicians in the world. With The JJB, he released an album of all original material in 2018 entitled “Instrumentals Vol. 1.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Diwali celebration

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children's Museum will celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 89 Warren St.

The program is free with admission, though donations are gladly accepted.

This program is led by guest teacher Neha Golwala and is appropriate for all ages.