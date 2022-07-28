WEEKEND PLUS: Tractor pulls are in town this weekend

Those who can’t wait another month for the Washington County Fair can rev their engines this weekend with the first-ever Washington County Pull for Kids, taking place Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton.

If you prefer theater over tractors, the Adirondack Theatre Festival will present the new musical “Last Stop on Market Street” this weekend at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. The Lake George Dinner Theatre will continue its run of “First Night” and the Fort William Henry Hotel will continue its run of the Georgia O’Keeffe musical “Nearby Faraway” in Lake George.

Perhaps start the weekend a little early and with a full belly after visiting the Shirt Factory’s Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral in Glens Falls.

Washington County Pull for Kids

EASTON — The first in what organizers expect to be an annual event, the Washington County Pull for Kids benefit truck and tractor pull event will take place from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 329 Old Schuylerville Road.

Enjoy NYTPA, Hot Farm and Super Stock 4X4 pulling. There will be eight classes. Fair food vendors will be on site.

All proceeds will be donated to the Make a Wish Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House. Ages 15 and up cost $15; ages 5-11 cost $5; and ages 5 and under are free. No children under 16 can attend unless accompanied by an adult.

For official rules and classes, visit www.facebook.com/washingtoncopullforkids or contact Rich at 518-321-4303.

The Lake George Dinner Theatre: ‘First Night’

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Dinner Theatre is returning for its 2022 season this week with the romantic comedy “First Night” by Jack Neary at the Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St. Dinner shows are at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Luncheon shows are at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

“First Night” takes place on New Year’s Eve 1985, where Danny Fleming is working at a video store, convinced that his dreams are never going to happen. Back into his life walks his old flame Meredith O’Connor — now Sister Meredith-Louise — and it becomes an uproarious New Year’s Eve to remember.

The show is directed by Jarel Davidow, and stars Jay DeYonker as Danny Fleming and Molly Bader as Meredith O’Connor.

When buying tickets, attendees will have choices for their three course meal: medallions of beef, chicken piccata, or seared salmon, all served with salad, rolls, vegetables, fingerling potatoes, cheesecake, and coffee or hot tea. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available upon request.

Tickets cost $82.50 for general seating and $73.50 for seniors. The show without dinner costs $48.50.

Tickets are now available for purchase online or through the Lake George Dinner Theatre administrative office phone at 518-879-6218. To purchase online, or for more information, visit www.lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org.

The Lake George Dinner Theatre has been around since 1968.

Outdoor cinema presents: ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’

GLENS FALLS — The movie “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” will be shown at Glens Falls City Park at dusk on Friday, sponsored by The Queensbury Hotel, O’Brien Insurance, TCT Federal Credit Union, World Awareness Children’s Museum and 333 Glen Street Associates. Admission is free. All shows begin at dusk and are weather permitting. Family-friendly movies will be shown every Friday through Aug. 26.

‘Nearby Faraway,’ a new Georgia O’Keeffe musical

LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel will host “Nearby Faraway,” a new Georgia O’Keeffe musical, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Carriage House, 48 Canada St.

“Nearby Faraway” dramatizes the turbulent 30-year relationship between O’Keeffe — America’s favorite painter — and her husband/manager, Alfred Stieglitz, world-renowned photographer and modern art impresario, as they redefine art, photography, marriage and celebrity.

The show will feature a score by International Alliance of Women in Music’s Catherine Reid and book and lyrics by noted local author Neal Herr.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at www.nearbyfaraway.org.

Games on the Lawn at The Chapman

GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum will host Games on the Lawn from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the 348 Glen St. museum. Enjoy an hour of Victorian-era games from handkerchief throwing to potato races.

The event is suited for ages 10-13. The program is free and does not require a reservation. Program is subject to cancellation due to weather. For more information, go to www.chapmanmuseum.org.

Ticonderoga Guns by Night

TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will host Ticonderoga Guns by Night from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday at 102 Fort Ti Road.

Witness the flash of musketry and the roar of cannon fire by night in this 90-minute tour and demonstration of 18th-century firepower. Explore the workings of the firelocks and cannon that armed the many garrisons of Fort Ticonderoga that influenced and shaped the importance of this strategic citadel. Learn how these great guns were used to attack and defend the fort during the French and Indian War and made it such an important prize in the American Revolution.

Guests may enter the Fort Ticonderoga grounds between 7:30 to 7:50 p.m. The gates will close and the program will begin promptly at 8 p.m. For more information, go to www.fortticonderoga.org.

Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will host the Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 21 Cooper St. There will be lots of food, vendors and fun for the kids with outdoor seating and three stages of live music. Visit the shops inside the Shirt Factory as well.

‘Last Stop on Market Street’

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival will present the new musical “Last Stop on Market Street” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.

Based on an award-winning picture book about a bond between grandparent and grandchild, this new musical features a script by the author of two upcoming Broadway shows and songs by a Motown legend.

The show is best enjoyed by audiences age 12 and up. Masks are recommended. Tickets are available by calling 518-480-4878 or by stopping at the Box Office before the show.

Smoke Eaters Jamboree

WARRENSBURG — Gates will open for the Smoke Eaters Jamboree at 6 p.m. Friday and at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Warrensburg Recreation Field, Library Avenue.

The event, sponsored by the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company, will feature a carnival, chicken barbecue, clowns, an auction, food, music by Skeeter Creek and fireworks.

There will be a $3 entrance donation Friday and $5 entrance donation Saturday.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/Warrensburg-Volunteer-Fire-Company-Inc-115828439040991/.

Lake George Art and Craft Festival

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Art and Craft Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd.

The second annual event will feature more than 125 artists and artisans selling their handmade creations. There will be live music, belly dancing, magic, children’s activities, food and beverages, including beer and wine.

Adult admission is $7 per day. A weekend pass costs $10. Kids age 14 and under are free. Purchase tickets in advance or at the gate. For more information, go to www.lakegeorgeartcraftfestival.com.

Concerts in the Park: Chestnut Grove

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater’s Summer Series Concerts at the Crandall Park band shell will feature five-piece rock ‘n’ roll band Chestnut Grove from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on Fire Road. The theater has partnered with Doc’s Restaurant to offer a variety of small plates that will be available for purchase on site each evening. The free concerts take place every Friday in July.

The rain location will be at The Park Theater on 14 Park St. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

StreetFest in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA — The 13th annual StreetFest in Ticonderoga will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Montcalm Street. The event will include sidewalk sales, shopping, food, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and kids’ activities.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. For more information, go to https://timainstreet.org/.

RAEL—The Music of Early Genesis and Peter Gabriel

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host RAEL, a Genesis and Peter Gabriel tribute band, at 8 p.m. Saturday at the 210 Main St. theater. AEL returns to the Strand to perform two sets of early era Genesis classics and Peter Gabriel hits.

General admission tickets cost $20. Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office; cash or check only. Tickets are also available online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5430594. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.