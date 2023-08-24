Washington County

Fair, underway now! EASTON — The Washington County Fair brings together the best of everything, including entertainment, 4-H displays, food, music, great rides, and more animals than anywhere else. There’s truly something for everyone.

Friday, Aug. 25 there will be unlimited carnival rides for $25 from noon to 11 p.m. Some of the big events for Friday will be a pie eating contest at 1 p.m., a craft beverage corral at 4 p.m., a Stewart’s ice cream cone giveaway at 5:30 p.m., a milking contest at 6:30 p.m., and more.

On Saturday, the theme of the day will beef and there will be plenty of different animal-themed events to attend. At 10 a.m. the New England Dairy Milk Truck will serve free samples, a food truck with beef sundaes at 12 p.m., a goat and sheep show at 1 p.m., and a beef stick giveaway and trivia wheel at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be $25 unlimited carnival rides from noon to 9 p.m. and there will be a dairy theme for demonstrations. 10:30 a.m. the dairy judging will begin and a parade of youth celebrating the youth exhibitors for the week will be at noon.

SumfestFORT ANN — The first Lake George Sumfest will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. at The Trap in Fort Ann. Music starts at 3 p.m. on the outdoor stage until 10 p.m. Sumfest is a family friendly event and children under 12 are free.

The event is rain or shine and blankets and chairs are allowed but no outside food or beverage. There will be an after-party inside from 10 p.m. to midnight on Saturday night and entry to that portion of the event is 21 and older. A $5 parking pass is required to park at Saturday’s event as parking is limited so consider carpooling.

On Friday, Aug. 25 there’s a pre-festival kick-off party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with no cover charge and entry is 21 and older.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Free Scenic

Chair Lift RidesQUEENSBURY — West Mountain will offer free scenic chair rides this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. For $15 there is an aerial high ropes course, mountain biking, mountain bike rentals, and mountaintop picnics as part of their Endless Summer promotion.

Food and beverages will be offered by West Mountain in the main lodge for purchase. Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Live music will be at the base of the mountain along with vendors and cafe will be open inside the main lodge.

Red Barn Themed

Paint & SipQUEENSBURY — Looking for a fantastic way to unwind after a long week? How about our Friday night Paint & Sip with your pals at the Adirondack Winery Tasting Room and Winemaking Facility?

Choose between painting a canvas or two wine glasses with a scenic barn design, inspired by the winery’s Red Barn label. Sip & Canvas instructor Robin Brewer will lead guests through the painting process and all will leave with a masterpiece.

An experienced wine concierge will guide everyone through finding the right wines for their palate with seven small samples of Adirondack Winery wines, both sweet and dry wine options are provided for each tasting selection.

Tickets are $45 and include the wine-tasting session, a souvenir Adirondack Winery wine glass, and a choice of painting a 16 by 20 inch canvas or two premium Adirondack Winery wine glasses. Gold Club gets 15% off tickets and Case Club and My ADK members get 10% off tickets.

Seating is assigned by ticket purchase.

Sunset Boat CruiseTICONDEROGA — Enjoy a relaxing summer evening aboard the Carillon tour boat and revel in the region’s scenic beauty this Saturday at 6 p.m.

Toast to the King’s health with a complimentary cocktail of soldiers’ rum punch as you discover Ticonderoga’s rich maritime history. Let stories of armed schooners to Prohibition-era rum runners fire your imagination during your trip on Lake Champlain in this 1920s-style vessel.

A selection of beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks, and signature cocktails are available for purchase.

Please be sure to arrive 15-25 minutes prior to departure. The cruise will depart promptly at the appointed time. Ticket are $40 a person and does not include general admission to Fort Ticonderoga.

Marvelous Moth Wings SARATOGA — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College will have the final family event of the summer at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The theme will be Marvelous Moth Wings.

After viewing work in the exhibition Paula Wilson: Toward the Sky’s Back Door, participants will make their own set of moth wings using wire and fabric. The program is free and open to the public and runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The activity is suitable for children ages 5 and older, accompanied by an adult companion. No registration required and supplies are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

A cultural anchor of New York’s Capital Region, the Tang’s approach has become a model for college and university art museums across the country—with exhibition programs that bring together visual and performing arts with interdisciplinary ideas from history, economics, biology, dance, and physics, to name just a few.

For more information or to be added to the Family Saturday e-mail list, call the Tang Visitor Service Desk at 518-580-8080 or email tang@skidmore.edu.

Warren County Senior Picnic to returnWARREN COUNTY —Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging’s Senior Picnic is returning for 2023 on Sept. 27

After a pandemic-related hiatus, this year’s picnic will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Warren County Fish Hatchery in Warrensburg.

The event will include a lot more than food. There will be games, raffles, door prizes and informational booths staffed by local organizations, including Warren County Public Health offering a blood pressure check.

The fish hatchery, located at 145 Echo Lake Road in Warrensburg, will also be open for tours of the trout-rearing facility operated by Warren County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The event will start at 10 a.m. with coffee and refreshments, followed by lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, cole slaw, macaroni salad, watermelon and strawberry shortcake at 12 p.m. in the pavilion and day use area of the park.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at any senior meal site in Warren or Hamilton counties, or at the Warren County Office for the Aging at Warren County Municipal Center. A list of senior meal sites can be found online.

Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 13 and the rain date will be Thursday, Sept. 28.

For more information, call Office for the Aging staff at 518-761-6347.

Emerging Artist of the Month at Caffé LenaSARATOGA — Caffé Lena will host a show from Crystal Bowersox on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Bowersox was the runner-up on season 9 of American Idol and sticks to genres of Folk-pop, classic rock, soul, blues and country.

Drawing inspiration from iconic artists such as Janis Joplin, Tracy Chapman, and Bonnie Raitt, Bowersox infuses her own unique style into her music. Originally from northwest Ohio, her love for music developed at an early age, stemming from the need to find peace in a chaotic world.

Tickets are $24.65 and can be purchased online.

Oktoberfest at

Great EscapeQUEENSBURY — Oktoberfest weekends bring delicious German-inspired cuisine like potato-pancakes, pierogis, and bratwurst and apple strudel to Great Escape.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 a refreshing variety of local craft beers and ciders can be enjoyed along with traditional live music and festive games at the 2023 Six Flags Great Escape Oktoberfest.

Celebrate the all-new festival marketplace featuring limited-time German-inspired cuisine, and enjoy energetic live polka bands, interactive games like cornhole, stein-holding contests and Oktoberfest bingo.

Oktoberfest takes place weekends from Aug. 26 through Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased online.