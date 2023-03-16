Get ready for corned beef, cabbage, and green beer will be on tap this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Lake George, Glens Falls and other communities have scheduled events this weekend for every age group.

Sham 'Rock' the Block

LAKE GEORGE — Corned beef dinners will be offered on Friday and Saturday as a part of Duffy's Sham "Rock" the Block event in Lake George. For those observing Lent, there will be a fish and chips special on Friday.

The dinner will be $18.85.

There will also be live music from 8 p.m. to midnight by The Cover Ups Band. Saturday's musical lineup includes the Newell Family from 1 to 4 p.m. and Wild Irish Step Dancers from 4 to 5 p.m. The Cover Ups Band then will round out the evening from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

A Jameson promo will be from 2 to 4 p.m., a Guinness promo from 4 to 6 p.m., and a keg toss at 6 p.m.

There will be cornhole, fire pits, and Irish cheer all day.

Dinner & Show at Park Theater

GLENS FALLS — In partnership with Park Street Hospitality, The Park Theater will present St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Show on Friday.

The evening will feature a special "The Park Presents" performance by award-winning Celtic duo, Cassie and Maggie. Nova Scotian sisters Cassie and Maggie have been around the world with their unique blend of traditional and contemporary Celtic instrumentals and vocals.

Appearing on stages across North America, the UK and Europe, the sisters have enchanted audiences far and wide with fiddle, piano and guitar arrangements, vocal harmonies in both English and Gaelic, and their intricate and percussive step dancing style.

The event includes an Irish-inspired 3-course prix fixe menu curated by Park Street Hospitality’s Executive Chef Matthew Delos. The appetizer will be a kale and winter green salad followed by the main course, which will be a choice of corned beef and cabbage or grilled green cabbage steak. The meal will finish with a Bailey's Irish Cream cheesecake.

Tickets are $65 and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will start at 6 p.m. and Cassie and Maggie will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the theater's website at https://www.parktheatergf.com/ under upcoming events.

Genealogy and Local History

SARATOGA — Heritage Hunters will meet on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Saratoga Town Hall located at 12 Spring St. in Schuylerville. There will be a presentation on “Preserving Family History” by John Scherer, historian for the town of Clifton Park.

Using research he did on Albany County’s Ten Eyck family, Scherer will show how he traced ownership of the 18th century furniture and artifacts back to the 1960.

It will be a study of what generations value and preserve for their successors. The presentation involves work he did on an exhibit at the New York State Museum.

Scherer has authored numerous books on local history during his 44 years as historian. The public is welcome and for more information, call 518-885-9309.

Molly Hatchet at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — Molly Hatchet is celebrating their 40th Anniversary with a World Tour and making a stop at The Strand Theater on Friday. The band is getting ready to make a big announcement regarding a new record deal and more.

Joining Molly Hatchet as the opening act will be Beatin' The Odds, a local favorite and talented southern rock tribute band.

General admission tickets for seating in the balcony are $65 and VIP seating in the lower level and first row of the balcony is $85 and includes a pre-party.

VIP tickets can be purchased from the Strand and E1 PRESENTS Box Offices. There are no online VIP ticket sales and the VIP pre-party is from 6 to 7 p.m. including a cash bar, snacks or hors d'oeuvres, and surprise gift on arrival.

Cinderella ballet at Wood Theater

GLENS FALLS — Charles R. Wood Theater will put on Cinderella: The Glass Slipper Ballet by the Adirondack Ballet Theater on Saturday and Sunday.

ABT is proud to bring this full-length ballet to community arts patrons, as they make their return to the stage with 50 local dancers, ages 4-18, local actors, and guest artists.

Children are invited to participate in an interactive dance activity during intermission.

Showings will be at 1 and 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35085/production/1153957?performanceId=11246260.