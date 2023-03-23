Looking to get out of the house this weekend with the spring weather? There are a plethora of events in the southern Adirondacks for all ages — from musicals to bowling, and even a chili festival.

Menopause The Musical

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will present multiple performances of “Menopause The Musical” this weekend.

Kicking off on Thursday, the show follows four women at a lingerie sale that have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more.

The musical parody is set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Tickets are $39 for balcony and $49 for standard seating; there’s also a $4 service fee. Showings will be on Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Purchase tickets online at www.ci.ovationtix.com/35085/production/1148335?performanceId=11216374.

Spring Awakening

SALEM — “Spring Awakening” is based on Frank Wedekind’s groundbreaking and controversial play.

Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s rock score and emotional book take the story of sexual awakening, youth revolt, and self-discovery into a new century.

It’s 1891, and grown-ups hold all the cards. Headstrong Melchior and naïve Wendla stumble into each others’ arms, passionate and curious, while anxious Moritz struggles to live up to the stringent expectations of society.

With only each other for guidance, the group of young men and women travel the fraught and rocky path of adolescence, discovering their bodies, their minds, and themselves along the way.

“Spring Awakening” fuses issues of morality, sexuality, and rock and roll into a story that packs a powerful emotional punch.

The show has a mature content warning and will be shown at the Fort Salem Theater Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchase online at www.ci.ovationtix.com/35567/production/1136437.

Bowl For Kids’ Sake 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Beginning on Friday night and throughout the weekend is the 2023 Bowl For Kids’ Sake at Kingpin Alley’s Family Fun Center.

All funds raised support the Southern Adirondack’s Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs that help children who face adversity in the community.

The organization’s mission is to help youth navigate the waters of school, home and family responsibilities under the organization’s long-standing professionally supported mentoring programs. This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Community members that participate in Bowl for Kids’ Sake will help support the hundreds of children they serve in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

According to their website, research proves that “Littles who are matched with Bigs” in their programs have higher aspirations, possess greater confidence and better relationships; avoid risky behavior and make positive strides in school.

Currently there are 50 children on the Southern Adirondack’s Big Brothers Big Sisters “wait list” waiting for a mentor.

Bands ‘n Beans

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Arts Project’s very popular March fundraiser, Bands ‘n Beans, will return this year after a three-year hiatus.

Bands ‘n Beans features over 20 restaurants from all over the region, each offering their own unique dish.

In addition to the chili, Bands ‘n Beans also features a lineup of musical acts including Matt Mirable & Alison Jacobs, The Switch, Stony Creek Band, Dirt Cheap, Big Sky Country, Mark and Jill, Juniper, Tim Wechgelaer & Chris Carey, and the Radio Junkies.

Advance tickets are $20 each at www.lakegeorgearts.org, or $25 at the door.

The proceeds from Bands ‘n Beans benefit the Lake George Arts Project’s free and open-to-all music and art programs like the year-round Courthouse Gallery exhibitions, the Summer Concert Series, and the three-day Jazz at the Lake festival.

For more information, visit www.lakegeorgearts.org or call 518-668-2616.

Slush Cup & Cardboard Sled Derby

QUEENSBURY — Spring has sprung, which means the annual Slush Cup and Cardboard Sled Derby returns at West Mountain Ski Area.

The event will kick off on Sunday at 3 p.m. for the Slush Cup on the North Face trail, the Cardboard Box Derby will follow at 4:30 p.m. in the tubing park.

Registration for both races will be on-site, Slush Cup from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and the Cardboard Box Derby from 3-4 p.m. at the Front Desk in the Main Lodge.

Children under the age of 18 will need a parent’s signature to participate and the Slush Cup is limited to 100 participants.

The cost is $20 to participate and there’s a 50% discount for those wearing a costume. The Cardboard Box Derby is $10 per individual or $20 per team. The fee does not include the lift ticket.

For more information visit www.westmountain.com/events/.