WEEKEND PLUS: South Glens Falls Holiday Parade is Sunday

The holidays are almost in full swing and one of the biggest events to come this weekend is the South Glens Falls Holiday Parade on Sunday.

The parade will be collecting donations to benefit the Moreau Community Center and Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys.

For those who are looking forward to Thanksgiving, there will be a children's Thanksgiving paint and sip, a basket party and a film about Venice, Italy, to see.

Holiday Parade

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls Fire Company Holiday Parade has no theme this year to allow for more interpretation by the participants, according to parade organizer Megan Quinn. There won't be a grand marshal and there are over 70 entries in the parade.

The parade, organized by Foothills ATV Riders, will step off Sunday at 1 p.m. and is sponsored by 12 different local businesses including St. Michael's Church, Common Roots and Glens Falls Hospital.

The Holiday Parade is known for taking place the Sunday before Thanksgiving and serves as a kick-off to the holidays. The parade will travel north on Route 9 through the village.

The parade is a charitable event and attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Moreau Community Center or a new unwrapped toy to be gifted to local children this Christmas through the Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys program. Donations will be collected along the parade route.

Polar Plunge

LAKE GEORGE — The 16th annual Special Olympics NY Lake George Polar Plunge will be held Saturday with registration beginning at 9 a.m. The age-old tradition of jumping in chilly water will be held at Shepard Park Beach with the first plunge at noon.

A total of $128,106 had been donated as of Wednesday and more will be collected at the event. Schools, businesses and families take part in raising funds for the New York State Special Olympics.

Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade

GREENWICH — The 10th annual Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade is this Saturday and will begin at 6 p.m. The parade has been supported by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce since 2013 and has become well known throughout Washington County.

In 2021, there were an estimated 10,000 attendees and over 60 lighted tractors in the parade. The grand marshal of the 2022 parade was voted on by community members and will be retired Greenwich Central School agriculture teacher Betsy Foote.

The parade will be judged by Carrie Buell, Ray Sans and Emily Van Driel. Kelly Eustis, managing director of the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, said the 2021 parade met and exceeded the chamber's expectations.

“We expect 2022 to be just as big and well supported than years prior. Not holding the parade in 2020 was a loss but 2021 showed this beloved holiday event continues to be a staple of the greater Greenwich area," she said in a new release Tuesday.

There will be activities spread throughout the day including food trucks, a wine tent in Mowry Park and horse-drawn carriages in Washington Square from 1 to 4 p.m. Selfies with Santa will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Academy Street at the information booth near the Greenwich office building.

Great art at The Hyde

GLENS FALLS — A tour of Venice, Italy, will be offered at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls this weekend. On Friday at 2 p.m., there will be a screening of "Venice: Infinitely Avant Garde."

"Venice: Infinitely Avant Garde" showcases masterpieces by Tiepolo, Canaletto, Rosalba Carriera and the intellectuals who fell in love with Venice. The screening is 90 minutes and not rated. Non-members can see it for $20, seniors and students for $18, and children 12 and under for $7.

An additional $10 donation will give attendees full access to the museum prior or after the viewing. More information about "Venice: Infinitely Avant Garde" can be found by contacting The Hyde Collection at 518-792-1761.

Thanksgiving paint and sip

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children's Museum in Glens Falls will host a family-friendly Thanksgiving paint and sip on Sunday. Local artist Patrice Jarvis-Weber will instruct the artists on how to paint their own Thanksgiving wreath on canvas.

Members of the museum will receive a 10% discount and tickets are $10 a person. It is recommended that participants reserve a seat if they are interested and can do so by calling the World Awareness Children's Museum at 518-793-2773. The class has a limit on participants.

Basket Party

WHITEHALL — Skene Manor of Whitehall will host its annual Basket Party at Whitehall High School on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. The event is one of the largest fundraisers for the historic manor.

Donations of baskets began in early September and was an idea given to the manor by the Whitehall Hospital Guild over 20 years ago. Donations of pre-made baskets are given to the manor to give away and raise money to help with restoration of the aging building.

There will be door prizes as well as a 50/50 drawing and the basket drawing begins at 1 p.m. Admission is free and refreshments will be served with a light lunch available for purchase.