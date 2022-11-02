WEEKEND PLUS: Rodeo action returns to Cool Insuring Arena

Get ready for a hooting, hollering time at the 31st annual Adirondack Stampede Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights. Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls has removed the ice and is ready for the bulls and horses to take over.

With Halloween being over, rather than letting the carved pumpkins sit on your front steps until they rot, bring them to Adirondack Pub and Brewery in Lake George to be catapulted. The first pumpkin of Pumpkin Chuckin’ will fly at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Rodeo time

GLENS FALLS — For the 31st year, the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo will roll into the Cool Insuring Arena on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. each night.

The Adirondack Stampede is a PRCA rodeo, featuring pro rodeo’s top national and regional competitors. Following the rodeo, guests are invited to the Round-Up Party in the Cool Insuring Arena’s Heritage Hall.

Tickets can be purchased online at adirondackstampederodeo.com.

Fort Vine band

GLENS FALLS — Fort Vine will perform at The Park Theater from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Fort Vine is an indie-folk band named after a secret tree fort in Manhattan that was built by the duo, Trevor Tunison and Nyna Nelson. Their music embraces all audiences with open arms as their bold harmonies resonate with meaningful poetry and groovy melodies.

Fort Vine has been named one of New York City’s best unsigned bands by the New York Observer. The two have continually toured the U.S. in their DIY-converted sprinter van named Gypsee Bungalow for more than four years. Their adventures have been chronicled in the May 2020 issue of the travel magazine Fifty Grande.

Fort Vine’s music is featured in the film "TransWorld SNOWboarding: Origins," as well as Facebook Watch’s new web series, Five Points, and Apple’s viral Solar Eclipse campaign. They have successfully sold out the vinyl pressings of all three of their full-length albums, including an exclusive hand-made Wax Mage variant of their newest record, “Primordial Mirror of Cosmic Reflection.”

Doors will open at 6:30 with the show starting sharply at 7.

A very big tooth

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society will hosting its annual open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with the unveiling of the Warren mammoth tooth at 11:30 a.m.

The mammoth tooth was discovered on the Asa Harris farm in Queensbury around 1870 and was donated to the New York State Museum in 1911. The tooth is home for a limited time.

Explore exhibits and artifacts or browse the gift shop for early holiday shopping ideas. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 518-743-0734.

Pumpkins go airborne

LAKE GEORGE — Want to chuck a pumpkin? Head over to Adirondack Pub and Brewery and bring your leftover jack-o’-lanterns to be catapulted. The event features apple slingshots, a bounce house, food trucks and live entertainment. Admission is free and will be cash only for purchases from the vendors.

Free parking is available in the large Biscotti Brothers/High Peaks Distilling lot at 1 Canada Street. Pumpkins will start being chucked at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Multimedia tribute

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will welcome a multimedia event chronicling the career of Simon & Garfunkel.

Rex Fowler is the co-founder of the folk/rock duo Aztec Two-Step, and his wife, Dodie Pettit, is an original cast member of Broadway’s "The Phantom of the Opera."

The show’s story line was originally conceptualized by Pete Fornatale, the pioneer of progressive FM radio and the author of "Simon & Garfunkel’s Bookends" biography.

Now telling the stories, emceeing and directing the multimedia show is Fornatale’s friend, Tony Traguardo, WCWP-FM radio host, noted rock music historian, podcaster and founding board member of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Saturday with a show time of 8 p.m.

The Oldies Show

HUDSON FALLS — Join The Strand Theater for some oldies on Sunday.

The Oldies Show is a nine-piece, fully costumed show band playing the greatest hits of the '50s through the '70s. The group features four lead singers, a full rhythm section and horns, and the group of talented music veterans have shared the stage with many of the rock 'n' roll artists whose music they re-create today.

General admission is $20 and tickets are available at the Strand box office purchasable by cash or check. For more information, visit The Strand's website or call the Strand box office at 518-832-3484. The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main St, Hudson Falls.