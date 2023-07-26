Summer is in full swing this weekend with festivals, paint and sips, summer concerts, and even a pickleball tournament. Whether indoors or outdoors, there’s something for everyone to take part in this weekend.

Lake George Art & Craft Festival

LAKE GEORGE — Over 100 artists and artisans will be selling their handmade creations this weekend in Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George.

Shop while listening to live music in the dining tent Friday through Sunday. Popular regional musicians, delicious festival fare by local and regional food-maven entrepreneurs and refreshing beverages including beer and wine, and fun activities for kids will be available.

Adult daily admission is $7 in advance and $8 at the gate. Weekend passes are $9 in advance and $10 at the gate. Kids 14 and under are free.

60th Annual Smoke Eaters Jamboree

WARRENSBURG — The Smoke Eaters Jamboree is two evenings of family entertainment sponsored by the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company.

The event at the Warrensburg Recreation Field features a midway and rides by Green Mountain Amusements, live music, an auction, fireworks, and more.

Gates open Friday at 6 p.m. An auction of locally donated goods starts at 6:30 p.m. The day will also include AFTER-FX DJ Service, Freckles the Clown, and Mike Cole the Magician.

Gates open Saturday at 5 p.m. There will be a chicken BBQ and Skeeter Creek will hit the stage at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will close out the night.

Women’s Sacred Sound Circle

GREENWICH — Through movement, breath, and sound, Live Oak Wellness will gather to deepen the connection to ourselves and others.

Integrated Medicine Practitioner Christina Saccoia, M.A., will facilitate the lesson.

During a two-hour gathering, participants will engage in various activities that include movement, breath work, and guided sound meditation to access various aspects of the self. Through this process, participants may come to a greater understanding of pain and its purpose, develop a deeper sense of self, connect with others and authentically share our personal experiences while practicing non judgement and compassion.

The women’s sound circle will take place Friday, July 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Greenwich. The session is $35 and requires registration by visiting the Live Oak Wellness Facebook page or calling 917-620-6161.

Lake George Themed Paint & Sip

QUEENSBURY — Gather up your friends and join Adirondack Winery for a fun Friday summer night of sipping and painting. Choose between painting a canvas or two wine glasses with a scenic lake design to emulate the beautiful Lake George. Sip & Canvas’ Robin Brewer will lead participants through the painting process and all will leave with a masterpiece they had no idea they had the talent for.

Enjoy seven small samples of Adirondack Winery wines of your choice, both sweet and dry wine options are provided for each tasting selection. Tickets are just $45 and include the wine-tasting session, a souvenir Adirondack Winery wine glass to take home, and a choice of painting a 16x20 canvas or 2 premium Adirondack Winery wine glasses. Seating is assigned based on ticket number.

Park Theater Summer Concert Series

GLENS FALLS — If you like Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlisle, and crying in public, you’re going to love Girl Blue.

Writing deeply emotional songs with strong singable hooks, singer-songwriter Arielle O’Keefe will take the stage of the Park Theater’s Summer Concert Series on Friday.

O’Keefe has been featured on top Spotify playlists (New Music Friday) and charts (#2 on U.S. Viral Charts), in national commercials, and on top blogs like the Huffington Post.

She has received seven Thomas Edison Music Awards, twice receiving Songwriter of the Year and Solo Act of the Year.

She is based outside of Saratoga Springs and records all her own music at home with her partner and producer Jimi W. She is funded entirely by her community of fans on Patreon and across social media.

The concerts are held at the Crandall Park Bandshell each Friday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a rotating cast of local food trucks located on site for each concert throughout the series, offering a variety of small plates and beverages that will be available for purchase each evening.

The rain location will be at the Park Theater at 14 Park Street.

Chuck Allen Memorial Pickleball Tournament

QUEENSBURY — The Chuck Allen Memorial Pickleball Tournament will take place over the weekend at the Ridge/Jenkinsville Park in Queensbury.

Men’s and women’s doubles will be held Saturday and mixed doubles on Sunday.

At the 2022 tournament, there was an overwhelming response to the tournament with 109 teams and 182 people participating. Through entry fees, raffle and other donations the tournament raised $5,815 benefitting the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls.

The event is made possible by the ADK Pickleball Club and the Town of Queensbury Parks & Recreation Department.

Registration forms are available at adkpickleball.com or by emailing adkpickleballclub@gmail.com.

14th Annual StreetFest

TICONDEROGA — Take a trip to Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga for the 2023 StreetFest. The festival will include sidewalk sales, shopping, food, live entertainment, arts and crafts, kid’s activities, and more. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Music and entertainment for StreetFest will begin at 10 a.m. with the Fort Ticonderoga Fife & Drum Corps and will continue non-stop throughout the day until 2:30 p.m.

Brad Peria & Terrina Cook will perform from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in front of Ledge Hill Brewery. Mike Donahue & Pat Pengitore will perform at the same time but next to Small Town Boutique. From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dan Rabideau will perform in front of Ledge Hill Brewery. Jim Gabler, Ken MacAlpine, & Chris LaPointe will perform at the same time next to Small Town Boutique.

Caricatures, face painting, a scavenger hunt, an inflatable bounce house, fire truck exploration, safe child ID cards, variety of kid’s games, giveaways, and more will keep kids busy.

The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market will also join StreetFest on Sunday and will offer local produce, products, and much more throughout the day.

‘Sunday Funday’ Trail & Ale

ARGYLE — 4J Farmm is partnering with the Scotlander Brewery to offer you a new riding option.

Arrive at the brewery, 4J Farmm will bring the horses to pick you up, and enjoy a leisurely guided horseback trail ride. Once the ride is finished, riders will return to the brewery for a beverage of choice.

Eight riders can be accommodated, and it is $60 for the ride and brewery experience. Call or text 518-791-9811 to reserve your ride time.