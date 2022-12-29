WEEKEND PLUS: New Year's events for all ages

New Year’s celebrations are in full swing this weekend and include the annual New Year’s Day Lake George Polar Plunge.

If a dip in the frigid lake waters isn’t your style, there will also be plenty of indoor activities celebrating the new year to come with dinners and dancing on Saturday night.

Polar Plunge

LAKE GEORGE — The New Year’s Day Lake George Polar Plunge has been a long tradition for the lake, and many are gearing up for the icy waters Sunday.

Over 1,000 people have crowded Shepard Park Beach in the past for the event, garbed in swimming trunks, bikinis and sometimes costumes. Some shivering, some dancing around to stay warm before the countdown to the big plunge, is to be expected.

The plunge will be in three waves, with the first 400 people sprinting into the water at 1 p.m. and the second wave at 1:15 p.m. Any remaining plungers will go in at 1:30 p.m.

Registration for the plunge will begin on New Year’s Eve at 11 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m., then start up New Year’s Day at 10:30 a.m., all at Duffy’s Tavern just north of the beach. It costs $10 to sign up and the funds directly benefit the Springfield Shriners Hospital and Lake George Volunteer Fire Department. Long-sleeve shirts will be available for an additional $10.

A New Year’s celebration follows the plunge at Duffy’s Tavern from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with live music from Dirt Cheap.

New Year’s Fest

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Look no further for hours of New Year’s excitement as the Saratoga New Year’s Fest will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and continue until the new year has been rung in.

Formerly know as First Night Saratoga, the event has seen a rebranding and change in leadership for the 2022 into 2023 festival. The festival has expanded into both New Year’s Eve and Day.

On New Year’s Day, the festival will be in operation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The venues will be spread among downtown Saratoga Springs with a total of 13 stages and 30 acts. Some of the locations are dedicated to specific acts such as the comedy room, which will be at The Hampton Inn, and the classic rock tent at The Ice House.

Adult tickets can be purchased in advance or on the day of the event for $25 and children 16 and under are free. A full list of events can be found on the Saratoga New Year Fest’s website at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/saratoga-new-year-fest.

‘Noon’ Year’s Eve

There will be two “Noon Year’s Eve” celebrations for kids this weekend in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.

Noon Year’s Eve at the Hudson Falls Free Library will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. The library views the event as a way for kids to take part in the New Year’s festivities and is open to all ages with no registration required.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the World Children’s Museum on Warren Street in Glens Falls will give children the chance to learn about different New Year’s traditions and will include a ball drop celebrated at noon. Admission to the event is free.