WEEKEND PLUS: Music you want? The lake has it

It’s going to be a musical weekend in Lake George.

The Lake George Music Festival will continue its eight-day classical music concert series all weekend at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry.

The Fridays at the Lake summer concert series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park.

Tribute bands from the 1980s will be at the festival grounds in Lake George all day Saturday. Musicians Margo Macero and Julie Slick will perform shows at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls as well.

If none of these euphonious events sounds appealing, the Washington County Historical Society will host an open house at the Museums at Penope Farms from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the town of Jackson.

And the Grassland Bird Trust will host a bird-banding demonstration from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cambridge Community Forest.

Lake George Music Festival

LAKE GEORGE — The eight-day summer concert series featuring orchestral and chamber music kicked off Wednesday and will continue through Aug. 18 at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St.

The event, led by the founding artistic directors Barbora Kolářová and Roger Kalia, features a diverse musical lineup, showcasing the versatility of more than 30 world-class symphony musicians as they perform music ranging from legendary masterworks to new works.

Individual tickets are available at the door for $20, except for the Final Symphony Orchestra Concert, where tickets are available for $30 at the door.

For more information, go to www.lakegeorgemusicfestival.com/.

Rock the Lake Tribute Fest

LAKE GEORGE — The Rock the Lake Tribute Fest will feature ‘80s tribute bands from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd. The event also features food vendors, a beer tent, kids’ play area, VIP meet and greet, specialty vendors and VIP tents.

General admission and VIP tickets can be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5402135. Children ages 12 and under are free for general admission and VIP tickets. This event is rain or shine, and no refunds.

Fridays at the Lake: TS Ensemble

LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake summer concert series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., featuring headline act TS Ensemble with opening act The Ultimates. The concerts take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 2. Admission is free.

TS Ensemble, which will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., has been a fixture in the region for more than 40 years. The eight-piece band is known for its high-energy performances, great male and female vocals and strong brass section. The band plays music from the Motown Era to today’s dance hits. Opening the show from 6 to 7:10 p.m. is The Ultimates, a new Saratoga-based band of well-known musicians in the region.

Weekend events at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — Margo Macero will perform at the Strand Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.

Macero has been known to deliver aggressive guitar solos. Her sound has been compared to the likes of Janis Joplin, Melissa Etheridge, Joss Stone and Steven Tyler.

General admission tickets cost $10. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheater.org.

On Saturday, the Strand will feature Julie Slick, the virtuoso bassist and composer, at 8 p.m. Throughout her career, Slick has developed a distinctive voice through international performances and recordings with acclaimed first-class musicians in both the progressive rock and jazz communities.

General admission tickets cost $20. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. Tickets are also available online through Brown Paper Tickets.

Free admission at The Hyde

GLENS FALLS —The Hyde Collection waives the admission fee for all visitors on the second Thursday of each month at 161 Warren St. The museum will also feature an Artful Afternoon activity for families in the art studio from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The drop-in program is designed for guardians and children ages 5 and up to examine artwork and create an individual piece in the art studio. All ages are welcome.

Food Truck Corral

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will host the Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 21 Cooper St. There will be food, vendors and fun for the kids with outdoor seating and three stages of live music. Visit the shops inside The Shirt Factory as well.

Outdoor cinema: ‘Jungle Cruise’

GLENS FALLS — The movie “Jungle Cruise” will be shown at Glens Falls City Park at dusk on Friday, sponsored by The Queensbury Hotel, O’Brien Insurance, TCT Federal Credit Union, World Awareness Children’s Museum and 333 Glen Street Associates. Admission is free.

All shows begin at dusk and are weather permitting. Family-friendly movies will be shown every Friday through Aug. 26.

North Country Arts exhibit

GLENS FALLS — North Country Arts will hold an opening ceremony for its new exhibition, “Beauty in the World: Oil Paintings by Marta Baxter,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the 2nd Floor Gallery at City Hall, 42 Ridge St.

The program is free and open to the public, and the gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The exhibit will run through Sept. 19.

Tours of the Museums at Penope Farms

JACKSON — The Washington County Historical Society will host an open house at the Museums at Penope Farms from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 56 Scotch Hill Road.

Owner Dick McGuire has invited the public to tour his 12 museums on the hill. Bring a picnic lunch and a chair to sit on and enjoy the view of the Route 22 valley below. The museums include a library and music museum, post office, antique tools, household utensils, a collection of artwork by early 1900s artist Jennie Mae McGuire Bennett, dairy museum, chainsaw museum, and a museum of McGuire’s personal mementos.

In the 1970s, McGuire, his father and three other retired farmers began to collect old farm equipment so that future generations would see tools from when horses were still used to plow the fields of Washington County. These men started the Washington County Farm Museum at the fairgrounds in Easton.

McGuire, himself, merged four small farms to create Penope Farms. Stored in the barns were plenty of antique tools and equipment, so he decided to start his own museum right on his farm.

This event is free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted. The event will be held rain or shine.

If you have any questions about the museums or the event, call Debi Craig at 518-854-3102 or email dcraig1@hughes.net.

Bird-banding demonstration

CAMBRIDGE — The Grassland Bird Trust is collaborating with licensed bird bander Neil Gifford and his team to host a bird-banding demonstration from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cambridge Community Forest, 15 Rockside Dr.

Gifford will demonstrate how to safely capture and band birds. Registration is free to Grassland Bird Trust members. For more information, go to www.grasslandbirdtrust.org/.