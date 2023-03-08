There are plenty of fun-filled events this weekend for a variety of interests including an international martial arts expo, opening weekend for maple houses and the 26th Barnstormers' Bash.

International martial arts expo

LAKE GEORGE — The International Martial Arts Expo is coming to the Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George on Friday and Saturday, featuring several martial artists and keynote speaker Benny “The Jet” Urquidez who worked alongside actor Jackie Chan in the martial arts film “Meals on Wheels.”

The public is invited to attend the event and it is $175 to take part or $15 for spectators. The event is also available via Zoom for $35 per person. To register or buy tickets, call 518-775-0695.

The International Martial Arts Expo is known for hosting renowned international talent in all styles of martial arts.

During the expo, presenters will demonstrate techniques and share insights on topics such as footwork, punch combination, kicks, grappling and the mental aspects of competitive martial arts. This year's event will provide fighting drills, offensive/defensive strategies, Ju Jitsui, American Kenpo, takedown defense, Aikido, pad work, and more.

Flower power trivia

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Moreau Community Center will host Flower Power Trivia Night on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sixteen teams of four will answer seven rounds of 10 questions, one category related to the “flower power” era of the 1960s and 1970s. Attendees are encouraged to wear their finest hippie garb of the era.

Prizes have been donated by community organizations and will be awarded to the top three teams. Beer, wine, soft drinks, food, door prizes and raffles will be available as well.

Tickets are $20 per player or $10 per spectator and include plenty of finger foods and one adult beverage or soda. Additional adult beverages are available for a $5 donation.

All proceeds will benefit the Moreau Community Center youth programming, which includes a preschool, Kid’s Korner before and after school program, Summer Lunch Bunch, weekly backpack food program and the newly formed weekly Bulldog Zone teen program.

For event information, contact Cheryl or Cindy at 518-792-6007.

Maple open house

SALEM — Mapleland Farms in Salem will open for its first Maple Weekend of 2023 on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free and the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Watch maple syrup being made, take guided or self-guided tours of the sugarbush on their one-quarter-mile woods walk. Learn about the farm's bird-friendly maple management. Check out the maple store with this season's syrup, cream, candies and more.

Mingle at Hicks Orchard and Slyboro Ciderhouse

GRANVILLE — The Mingle is a monthly party by Hicks Orchard and Slyboro Ciderhouse in Granville. For March, the theme is "A Night in Buenos Aires."

To get in, you will need to buy a ticket in advance and know the password. The password is Valentina. The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

When you arrive, you’ll see a small panel in the wall of the barn. Open the latch and knock loudly on inner door. When the bouncer opens the hatch to speak to you, identify yourself and say you’re, “a friend of Valentina.”

After entering the coatroom, guests will then open a large wooden door with a heavy latch that needs to be opened hard and fast.

Guests will then enter the Speakeasy at Slyboro Ciderhouse. Tango dancing, heavy hors d'oeuvres, prohibition-themed cocktails, free hot cider will be offered in the 1935 cold storage barn.

The event will be capped at 50 people and tickets can be purchased on the Slyboro website or through a link on the Slyboro Facebook page.

For more information call 518-642-1788.

26th Barnstormers' Bash

FORT ANN — The 26th Annual Barnstormers’ Bash will be held on Saturday at the Boar’s Nest on Pattens Mills Road in Fort Ann as a fundraiser for the Kingsbury Barnstormers.

The Kingsbury Barnstormers and other clubs provide access to miles of trails for the enjoyment of snowmobilers statewide.

The club does receive some funding from the state based on snowmobile registrations and trail mileage. However, additional funding for trail work, equipment and associated costs or fees comes from sponsors, advertisers, and donors.

The bash is the club's main fundraiser including from the donations to the live auction, basket raffle and other fundraisers going on that evening.

The evening of fun, prizes, and dinner will begin at 4 p.m. with the live auction at 6 p.m.

For questions and dinner tickets, contact Ben Brewer 518-361-5656.