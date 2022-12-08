WEEKEND PLUS: Many ways to get in the spirit of the holidays

There’s still plenty of time to get holiday shopping completed locally this weekend. Families can also attend a variety of holiday-oriented events to keep busy.

Spirits in the Trees

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Kiwanis will bring holiday cheer to Crandall Park with Spirits in the Trees on Sunday. The ceremony will include speeches from Kiwanis President Doug Shaver, Mayor Bill Collins, Queensbury United Methodist Church Pastor Chris Jewell, and more.

The trees will be simultaneously lit at 5:30 p.m. and seasonal music will be performed by the Queensbury High School Madrigals vocal group. The ceremony will be held at the Crandall Park bandstand and it is a free event to the public.

Organizers suggest showing up at 4:30 p.m. or earlier.

The schedule:

5:00 p.m.: Welcome to the Spirits in the Trees event: Doug Shaver, Kiwanis president

5:03 p.m.: Welcome to Crandall Park: Bill Collins, Glens Falls mayor

5:07 p.m.: Invocation, a holiday blessing: Pastor Chris Jewell, QUMC

5:10 p.m.: The Reading of the Trees: Kiwanis members Karl Klein, Peg Cassidy, Terry Goodemote and Kathy Naftaly

5:30 p.m.: Simultaneous lighting of the trees

5:35 p.m.: Introduction by Matt Gaulin: Seasonal Music: Queensbury High School Madrigals vocal group

Ladies Night

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative will host Ladies Night on Thursday starting at 4 p.m. and have a select number of deals for holiday shoppers.

Businesses will be open until 8 p.m. and the event serves as a promotion to shopping local for the holidays. Some businesses with deals will include Adirondack Salt Cave, Bullpen Tavern and Finders Keepers Consignments.

Visit www.glensfallscollaborative.com for a full list of businesses participating in Ladies Night. For the most up to date deals, check the Ladies Night in Downtown Glens Falls Facebook page.

Christmas in Granville

GRANVILLE — On Friday, Granville’s 5th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade will kick off at 6 p.m., stepping off from Telescope Casual Furniture. The parade brought out thousands of people in 2021 and included roughly 60 participants.

The parade is projected to be two and a half hours so attendees should dress accordingly. Parade organizers anticipate more than 80 lighted tractors, ATVs, firetrucks and more.

Judges will award cash prizes and gift cards to the best decorated entries. A social media vote after the parade will determine the winner of a lit tractor trophy.

Excess funds from registration fees will be donated to the Backpacks for Hunger program, organized by the Granville Central School District’s Parent Teacher Organization. Parade organizers are also asking that participants and spectators bring an accepted food item to donate.

For more information, check the Granville Lighted Tractor Parade Facebook.

Gingerbread house display

GLENS FALLS — The Queensbury Hotel will host a Holiday Open House starting at noon on Friday to show off all of the holiday decorations in the hotel. The two-hour open house will allow visitors to marvel at the intricate décor.

There has been a life-sized gingerbread house display added in the lobby. Families will also have the opportunity to take their own photos in front of the fireplace with Santa.

The hotel will offer complimentary cookies, refreshments and children’s crafts with a play area will be provided by ADK Tiny Tots.

More information can be found on The Queensbury Hotel’s website at www.thequeensburyhotel.com.

Holiday Sing-a-Long

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theater will present the Hudson River Chorale on Friday. The performance will be directed by Miriam Enman and is for the whole family.

Lyrics to classical and holiday favorites will be projected on a screen to encourage the audience to sing along. The show will start at 7 p.m. and be $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased with cash or check at the box office.

Holiday Open House

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will be open on Saturday as it hosts the second half of its Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Cooper and Lawrence streets.

The first half of the open house was held on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Artists who rent out spaces in the building will have their shops open to encourage shopping local for the holidays.

“Yeah, you can get something off of Amazon but it’s not going to be the same quality and something locally made by hand,” Eric Unkauf, owner of The Shirt Factory said, on Black Friday.

Winter Arts Festival

GLENS FALLS — The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s Winter Arts Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at The Queensbury Hotel. The event is free and will be following New York State COVID guidelines.

Previously held in the fall months, the festival will showcase art of many mediums such as pottery, jewelry, culinary items, and more.

The festival will be accompanied by live music.