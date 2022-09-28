WEEKEND PLUS: It's garage sale weekend in Warrensburg

Grab your cash, dress and layers and get ready to shop.

The World’s Largest Garage Sale is happening this weekend as 500 vendors set up shop on Main Street and other areas in Warrensburg. In similar fashion, the North Warren Town Wide Garage Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Sunday as well.

If a festive flea market feels futile, there are plenty of other events happening this weekend in the greater Glens Falls area.

Grab your Magic cards and hit the Adirondacon Tabletop Gaming Convention, which will be at the Charles R. Wood Theater on Saturday and Sunday in Glens Falls.

Skateboarding enthusiasts should check out “Wild in the Trees,” a two-day music festival and skateboarding competition taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George.

And the Black Opry Revue will play at the Park Theater on Thursday night in Glens Falls.

World's Largest Garage Sale

WARRENSBURG — More than 500 vendors will stretch the length of Main Street during the World's Largest Garage Sale taking place Friday through Sunday at various locations.

The event is a flea market, craft fair and food fest featuring new and old items, antiques, collectibles, toys and more, including food vendors selling chicken wings, barbecue ribs, gourmet chick pitas and home-baked goods.

There will also be live music and children’s activities throughout the weekend. The event offers a free park and ride shuttle service to the Main Street shopping area. For more information, go to https://warrensburggaragesale.com.

North Warren Town Wide Yard Sale

The North Warren Town Wide Garage Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Sunday in the communities of Adirondack, Brant Lake, Chester and Pottersville. Find more information on the North Warren Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Adirondacon 5 Tabletop Gaming Convention

GLENS FALLS — The 5th annual Adirondacon Tabletop Gaming Convention will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.

There will be plenty of board games and role-playing games, as well as a large lending library of games with hundreds of titles available to borrow and play in the open gaming area.

Visit the event page at https://tabletop.events/conventions/adirondacon-5 and follow @adirondacon on social media for updates and announcements.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. both days. The vending area will be open to the public; no badge or ticket required. Tickets cost $15-$30. Children ages 12 and under are free. To purchase tickets or for more information go to www.woodtheater.org.

Dylan’s Birthday Bash

GLENS FALLS — “Dylan’s Birthday Bash,” an event to raise money for Dylan McDonnell, who has been diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare debilitating degenerative neuromuscular disorder, will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.

McDonnell of Gansevoort and Queensbury turns 45 on Friday. In past years, McDonnell’s family members have raised many thousands of dollars for the FA Foundation and FA research.

His condition has deteriorated in recent years, and now he needs an accessible van and motorized wheelchair for freedom of mobility.

Live music will be provided by many of the area's top musicians and bands, including The East End Boys, Margo Macero, Dirt Cheap, The Brain Darts Duo, Bobby Dick and more.

The event will feature a cash bar, complimentary food, basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and more. Admission is $10 at the door and kids get in for free.

Folklife Gallery reception and talk

GLENS FALLS — The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library is hosting a reception and illustrator talk on Thursday for its new exhibition, “Always Pleasing & Cheerful: Local Painters in the Spirit of Grandma Moses,” featuring work by Clara Mae Towers Orto, Cate Mandigo, Will Moses, Sandie Keyser and Jacob Houston.

The exhibit is on view in the Folklife Gallery from July 15 to Dec. 31.

The reception will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. followed by a talk by Jamie Franklin, curator at The Bennington Museum, titled “Grandma Moses, American Modern?”

For more information on the curator and his talk, go to www.facebook.com/events/458735125804305.

Black Opry Revue

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host a Black Opry Revue from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 14 Park St. Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk and Americana music.

Country music has been made by and loved by Black people since its conception. Black country artists have been overlooked and disregarded in the genre by fans and executives. Black Opry wants to change that.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Wild in the Trees

LAKE GEORGE — Wild in the Trees is a two-day music festival and skateboarding competition taking place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the ground of the Lake George Skate Plaza at the Charles R. Wood Park at 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd.

The event will feature multiple bands, beverages, food, vendors and more. All ticket sales will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region.

Musical artists feature a range of genres including jam bands, punk rock and alternative rock. This year's lineup features Annie in the Water, Glass Pony, Neon Avenue, El Modernist, The Sugar Hold, The Hauntings and Skunch Brothers.

This year's skateboarding competition is sponsored by Seasons Skate Shop and will feature a range of different events. All competitions include a spot-based jam session, best trick, high ollie, game of S.K.A.T.E and Skate-or-Dice. To learn more or to enter the competition, go to Mirth-Films.com.

Tickets cost $23.01. Purchase tickets at mirth-films.com/wildinthetrees.

Fall Perennial Plant Sale

QUEENSBURY — Lake George Community Garden Club will host its Fall Perennial Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 748 Ridge Road.

Select from a wide variety of high-quality perennial plants carefully dug, potted and ready to plant from Garden Club members’ zone 4 and 5 gardens. Garden club members are always available at the sales to share planting instructions and gardening tips. All perennials are reasonably priced.

Proceeds from the sale are used to fund civic beautification and community service projects, donations to local charities, and camperships for youth to attend New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s Camp Colby near Saranac Lake.

For more information about the Lake George Community Garden Club, visit www.lakegeorgecommunitygardenclub.org.

Comedy After Dark: Joe Pontillo

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host Comedy After Dark with Joe Pontillo from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.

Joe Pontillo has appeared on AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live,” MTV, SiriusXM, and NY1, but he’s probably most well-known for his comedy special, “Delete Your Account,” on Amazon, Spotify and iTunes.

In 2020 he released a short film, “Social Media Killed the Super Villain,” which has appeared in several festivals and is a multi-award nominee. He has several YouTube series, including “Comedians In Cars With No Particular Purpose,” and “Pontillo and Associates.”

Comedy After Dark includes a feature act, a host, and a guest comedian to make up nearly two hours of comedy entertainment. Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to guarantee seating at the show.

This show contains mature content. All attendees should be 18 and up. Tickets cost $22-$25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, go to www.parktheatergf.com.