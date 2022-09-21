WEEKEND PLUS: Hot air balloons to take flight

This weekend is full of hot air.

Balloons, that is.

Balloons will dot the skies above Glens Falls and Queensbury this weekend as the 49th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival takes off from Crandall Park and Warren County airport.

As long as the weather cooperates.

If it doesn’t, the Wood Theater will present performances of “Radium Girls” Thursday through Sunday in downtown Glens Falls.

Battenkill Books will host a Poetry Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Cambridge. And musical acts will grace the stages at The Park Theater in Glens Falls and The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls.

The Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival will take place this weekend at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton.

And Bigfoot fanatics should head up to the fifth annual Sasquatch Festival & Calling Contest, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Whitehall.

Adirondack Balloon Festival 2022

The 49th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Thursday evening at Crandall Park, with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. About 10 balloons are scheduled to fly around 5:30 p.m., and there will be a block party featuring balloon baskets, a car show and kids’ activities from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in downtown Glens Falls.

Friday’s festivities start at 3 p.m. when the gates open at Warren County airport, 443 Queensbury Ave. in Queensbury. Up to 50 balloons, including special shapes, will take off from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the airport with food vendors, exhibitors, a craft fair and kids’ activities. There will be a tribute to festival founder Joan Grishkot from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. with a flight of up to 75 balloons, including some special shapes.

About 50 balloons will take off from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the airport, and the “Lighting up the Night” moonglow, featuring up to 50 balloons, will take place at 8 p.m. at the airport. Bring a flashlight.

Gates open again at 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the airport with a 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. launch of more than 75 balloons and special shapes. The airport will close at 10 a.m.

Festivities shift back to Crandall Park at 3 p.m. Sunday for food vendors, a performance by Across the Pond and a closing flight of 10 balloons from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Admission is free. All Balloon Festival events are weather permitting and non-smoking. No dogs or drones allowed. More information is available at www.adirondackballoonfest.org.

‘Radium Girls’ at the Charles R. Wood Theater

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Community Theater will perform “Radium Girls” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.

In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage — until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, “Radium Girls” traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.

The production was rescheduled from May due to COVID-19. Tickets cost $16-$26. For tickets or more information, go to www.woodtheater.org.

Poetry Night at Battenkill Books

CAMBRIDGE — Battenkill Books will host a Poetry Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the 15 East Main St. bookshop. The event is open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to bring several poems to read. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.battenkillbooks.com or email info@battenkillbooks.com.

Live at The Park Theater: The Wildmans

GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host The Wildmans from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St.

The Wildmans come from the hills of Floyd, Virginia, in the heart of the Appalachian mountain music tradition. The band features award-winning players Eli Wildman, Aila Wildman and Victor Furtado.

The group has appeared on stages large and small, performing in festivals such as Red Wing Roots, Chantilly Farm’s Bluegrass and BBQ festival, Grey Fox Bluegrass, Floyd Fest and The Steep Canyon Rangers’ Mountain Song Festival.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.

Maswick and Brown with special guest Brian Melick

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will host acoustic duo Dave Maswick and Joel Brown with special guest Brian Melick from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.

Saratoga guitarist Brown has been featured with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, at Tanglewood with the Boston Pops, and on stages around the globe. Maswick was in the early MTV hit band Blotto, and has long played bass for The Stony Creek Band, a progressive country-bluegrass outfit.

Melick is a musician who has developed a wide range of experience as a drummer, multi-hand percussionist and an educator. He has been a featured artist on over 400 commercially recorded works and has been produced by major as well as independent record companies.

General admission is $15; seniors cost $10; students cost $5. Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information or to make reservations, call the Strand box office at 518-832-3484. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheatre.org.

Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival

EASTON — The Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road. Enjoy more than 100 artisans and craftsmen as well as craft beverages and local foods. There will be local music, herding and sheep shearing demonstrations.

Tickets cost $5 for adults; children under age 13 are free. For tickets and information, go to www.adkwoolandarts.com.

Sasquatch Festival & Calling Contest

WHITEHALL — The fifth annual Sasquatch Festival & Calling Contest will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Skenesborough Park at 169 Skenesborough Drive and Riverside Park on Main Street.

Enjoy Bigfoot gifts, food trucks, a beer garden, family activities, bounce house, researchers, costume contest and raffles. Guest speakers include Paul Bartholomew, Kenney Irish, Connor Anderson, Emily Fleur, Rusty Trombley and more.

For more information, go to www.sasquatchfestivalny.com.

Rough and Ready Engine Company Tour

GREENWICH — The Washington County Historical Society and the Rough and Ready Engine Company will co-sponsor an open house at the Rough and Ready Engine Company Museum from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 29 Main St.

There will be two tours — 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. — given by members of this historic engine company.

The original Rough and Ready Company was formed in 1854. The building was built as a firehouse in 1904. The village trustees, town clerk and police department moved into the building as well in 1905.

In 2021 and 2022, the company worked to restore the meeting room upstairs.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

Halloween Pugs & Pumpkins Party

LAKE LUZERNE — The 23rd annual Lake Luzerne Halloween Pugs & Pumpkins Party will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pavilion Park, 248 Lake Ave. Dress up your pups in costumes. This year’s theme is “The Wonder of Warlocks, Witches and Wizards Part II.”

Enjoy a family day of fun with music, birthday surprises, souvenirs and vendors. There will be 10 contests, including a non-pug and best kisser. Awards will be presented. The pumpkin decorating contest judging will take place at 2 p.m. There is a large show area.

The event will take place rain or shine.