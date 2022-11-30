WEEKEND PLUS: Holiday events in full swing

The holidays are in full swing and there is plenty for people to get out and do this weekend. From parades to tree lightings, the area will be buzzing with holiday events.

Hometown Holidays

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls will begin its holiday festivities Friday with the holiday parade at 5:15 p.m. from Crandall Park proceeding down Glen Street to City Park.

Mayor Bill Collins will march in the parade and the Christmas tree lighting will happen in City Park at 6:15 p.m. with Santa and city officials.

Santa will be at the Glens Falls National Bank’s Wealth Management Building from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Glen Street on Friday and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the City Park bandstand.

Refreshments, shopping, costumed characters and live entertainment will be scattered through the city all weekend long. Letters to Santa can be placed in the mailbox outside City Hall beginning Friday. If provided a return address, Santa may just respond.

On Friday in the entertainment tent, from 4 to 6 p.m., Erin Powers will perform. Off The Main Road will perform in the tent from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Bobby Dick and Susie Q will be on stage from noon to 2 p.m. and The North Country Fair will take over the tent from 3 to 5 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., the St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus school choir will perform on the steps of Crandall Public Library. Sax-O-Claus will stroll around from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and horse and carriage rides will begin on Maple Street at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and be available from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, remote DJs from WCKM and HITS will bring music to the park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Lake George High School choir will perform at the bandstand at 11 a.m. and Storytime with Lucky’s Adventures will happen at Tent B with readings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Adirondack Christkindlmarkt will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in City Park.

Maple Street from Bay Street to Ridge Street will be closed beginning Friday at 11 a.m. The street will reopen on Sunday at 5 p.m. Additionally, Glen Street, Webster Avenue, Sanford Street, Grant Avenue, Sherman Avenue, Bay Street and South Street will be closed for the duration of the parade.

Christmas in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — On Friday, the village of Hudson Falls is set to host Santa Claus at Juckett Park for the annual Hudson Falls Hometown Holiday Celebration. A parade to the park begins at 6 p.m., hosted by the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department. Santa will be on board.

The celebration includes Christmas carols by Hudson Falls students, cookies, hot chocolate, holiday crafts and more at St. Mary's/St. Paul's School Hall. This event will be moved to Sunday in the event of inclement weather.

The Strand Theater will offer free Christmas movies Saturday starting at 3 p.m. and admission is free. Films to be shown will be "The Polar Express" first, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at 5 p.m. and "A Christmas Carol" at 7 p.m. Free popcorn will be available and donations are encouraged.

The Hudson Falls PTSA will hold a Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hudson Falls Primary School. Admission is $5 and includes entry into the vendor and craft fair, breakfast, kids crafts and meet and greet and photo op with Santa.

Queensbury Candy Cane Lane

QUEENSBURY — The town of Queensbury will present the drive-thru style Candy Cane Lane celebration on Friday.

The event will be held at SUNY Adirondack and begins at 6 p.m. and is to be enjoyed in the vehicle.

Families will be able to drop off letters to Santa, see the Queensbury fire companies, and treats will be provided by Cool Beans. Those who go through the holiday drive-thru will also be offered arts and crafts, popcorn, a candy jar contest, and Stewart's will be doing an ice cream giveaway.

'Lights On' in Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG — “Lights On” will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the festive celebration is always the first full weekend after Thanksgiving. For over 40 years, the town of Johnsburg has celebrated this seasonal event with lights, music and more.

All businesses are asked to decorate their outdoor property with white lights, natural boughs and red bows to show a unified theme to residents and visitors alike. The lights are encouraged to be left up through the holidays.

There will be a community tree lighting across from the Phoenix Inn at 5:30 p.m. with Santa's Christmas Caboose from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Families can tour the caboose and visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and costumed characters. The Owens House Gallery will become a gingerbread house.

On Saturday, an old-fashioned community Christmas parade will depart from the North Creek firehouse at 11:30 a.m. The parade route will follow Main Street to the Johnsburg Highway Department parking lot.

Parade attendees are encouraged to wear their best holiday costumes, grab a songbook and load up a flatbed, a trailer or truck. Following the parade there will be hot mulled cider and cookies at The Hungry Cow on Main Street, along with Christmas tree and wreath sales.

Children can meet with Mrs. Claus and chat over hot chocolate for an hour and a half on Saturday. For $8, kids will be able to submit questions to Mrs. Claus and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Johnsburg Food Pantry. Due to space constraints, limited slots are available, and reservations and prepayment are required. Call 518-251-4438 to make your reservation.

Also on Saturday is the North Country Singers’ Holiday Celebration at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek.

Find more events happening at "Lights On" on the town of Johnsburg's Facebook page.

Christmas in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — There will be plenty to do throughout the weekend in Cambridge. The Christmas tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. in the village and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be strolling around for visits.

The Christmas open house at the Cambridge Historical Society Museum will have refreshments, decorations, a sing-along of Christmas songs and a quilt raffle.

On Saturday, there will be a craft and vendor fair at the Cambridge Central School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Caroling by community members will take place throughout the village all weekend, organized by Pastor Peter Bailey at Coila Church.

On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an open house at the Black Widow Gallery. The Cambridge Christmas Parade will be at 2 p.m. and is organized by the village. There will be a celebration of the Cambridge-Salem football team and their families. Lineup will take place at Cambridge Central School by the tennis courts.

Various food trucks will be open at different locations for all to enjoy tasty treats. See a full list of events on the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.